Amakhosi and Mzansi Fans Wished Legendary Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune a Happy 37th Birthday
- Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumelenge Khune celebrated his 37th birthday on Thursday, 20 June 2024, while he continues his search for a new club
- The veteran goalkeeper's Amakhosi contract expires at the end of June 2024, and he is looking to continue his playing career next season
- Fans and Chiefs took to social media to wish the former Bafana Bafana shot-stopper all the best on his special day
Veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune celebrated his 37th birthday on Thursday, 20 June 2024, just days before his contract at Kaizer Chiefs expires.
The legendary shot-stopper waved farewell to Chiefs at the end of the season, but his agent, Thato Matuka, said Amakhosi might offer Khune a swift return.
Itumeleng Khune prepares for a new club
Chiefs wished Khune a happy birthday on their Twitter (X) profile:
Chiefs took to their Twitter (X) account to wish Khune a happy birthday, while the veteran goalkeeper impressed Mzansi with his fitness regime.
Chiefs posted:
"Happy Birthday Itu! We wish you many more. Have a great day!"
Fans wished Khune a happy birthday
Local football fans took to social media to wish Khune a happy birthday and praised the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.
Kingriver Msandyking is a fan:
"Happy birthday, Mzansi's great."
Andries Maduna admires Khune:
"Happy birthday, my king."
Thato Mahoota wished Khune well:
"Blessed day, Itu."
Mellz Dala NT showed his respect:
"Happy birthday, captain. Enjoy your special day."
Daluxolo Magadla rates Khune:
"Best goalkeeper of our time."
Cape Town City deny Itumeleng Khune links
As reported by Briefly News, Cape Town City has distanced itself from signing veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune next season.
City boss John Comitis said the club admires Khune, but they will keep their faith in current number one Darren Keet instead of signing the Mzansi legend.
