Legendary goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is keeping himself fit while he awaits news about his future

Khune's contract at Kaizer Chiefs expires in June 2024, and the 36-year-old wants to continue his playing career despite talks of retirement

Fans took to social media to back the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper as he looks to extend his legendary career

Veteran goalkeeper is keeping himself fit.

Mzansi goalkeeping legend Itumeleng Khune posted pictures on social media of him keeping fit as he looks to continue his career.

The former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper is looking for a new club despite retirement talks after waving goodbye to Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season.

Itumeleng Khune is keeping fit

Khune showed off his fitness regime on his Instagram account:

The 36-year-old took to his Instagram account to show he is not waiting for a new club by posting pictures of him running while he could be offered a new contract at Amakhosi.

Khune posted:

"Day 2 Done and Dusted Still a long way to go "

Fans back Khune

Mashala Ricky is doubtful:

"Looks like he just gets out the gate; take a few pictures and go back to the PS5."

Jali Magubane backed Khune:

"You go, boy #Itu32."

T John Moyo says Khune must retire:

"He is finished."

Skhindi Katsande supported Khune:

"Keep on pushing, Itu; it's good for your health."

Hesekia Mpete admires Khune:

"The living legend."

Itumeleng Khune is struggling to find a new club

As Briefly News reported, veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune could be forced into retirement after being rejected by PSL clubs.

The 36-year-old wants to continue his playing career, as his contract with Kaizer Chiefs expires at the end of June 2024.

