Former Itumeleng Khune is struggling to find a new club after ending his 25-year stay at Kaizer Chiefs

The 36-year-old wants to continue his playing career but could hang up his gloves unless a suitable offer arrives

Local football fans think Khune should retire while they back him to become a goalkeeper coach at Amakhosi

Veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has a decision to make about his future. Image: IIKHUNE_32_16

Source: Twitter

Veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune faces hanging up his gloves as he struggles to find a new club after leaving Kaizer Chiefs.

The former Bafana goalkeeper said farewell to Chiefs after 25 years at the club and hopes to continue his playing career.

Itumeleng Khune has to make a decision

Khune faces retirement, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said Khune, who SuperSport United rejected, has to make his own decision about his future.

The source said:

"Itu is greatly respected at Kaizer Chiefs, and we all wish him the best, but at the end of the day, it is up to him to decide the next step. There are clubs interested in him, and he can get a job on TV."

Fans say Khune must retire

Amakhosi supporters took to social media to say the 36-year-old must retire and become the goalkeeping coach at the Soweto club.

Simpson Maanda says Khune should hang up the gloves:

"Khune is finished, completely so. He can be deployed in a different capacity, not goalkeeping."

Buti Londy asked a question:

"But we were told that the new coach is going to come with his technical team, so where does this leave Khune?"

Samuel Tjale predicts a new role for Khune:

"His role is going towards goalkeeper coach, see soon."

Tebogo Mogajane picked a new club for Itu:

"He'll be a star at Magesi FC."

Tony Tony wished Khune was given more time:

"Eish Khune. I wish they give you two more years."

Cape Town City consider signing Itumeleng Khune

As Briefly News reported, Cape Town City chairman John Comitis said the club has considered signing veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune.

Comitis said the club admires Khune, but for now, they are happy with current custodian Darren Keet.

