Bafana legend Benni McCarthy is a candidate to take over as the coach of Kaizer Chiefs next season

The Manchester United forward's coach called the Soweto club an 'institution' that will be hard to turn down

Local football fans took to social media to say Chiefs will be a downgrade for the man who has impressed at Man United

Manchester United forward's coach Benni McCarthy is a fan of Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images and Matthew Peters/Manchester United

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi football legend Benni McCarthy said it would be challenging to turn down Kaizer Chiefs if the Soweto club offered him the role of coach next season.

The former Bafana striker, who dreams of a return to being a head coach, called Chiefs an 'institution' as his Manchester United contract expires at the end of June 2024.

Benni McCarthy respects Kaizer Chiefs

Benni speaks about Chiefs in the tweet below:

Speaking on Radio 947, Benni, who celebrated United's FA Cup victory, said he was always a fan of Amakhosi.

McCarthy said:

"Not many coaches in the world say no to institutions. Man United is an institution. Real Madrid is an institution. Bayern Munich is an institution. It's a great club. It's a club that I'll always have a lot of love for. Because it's my local team, my team in South Africa that I supported as a kid. Loved the Black and Gold, everything Kaizer Chiefs."

Fans say Chiefs will be a downgrade

Local football lovers took to social media to say Benni should stay away from the Soweto club, as it would be a downgrade for Bafana's all-time leading scorer.

CJ Mokasesays Benni must stay away from Chiefs:

"I'm a die-hard supporter of Chiefs, but I don't wish Benni to downgrade his career at Naturena."

Reuben Ravele sugegsted an alternative:

"Junior Khanye is the right person to coach Kaizer Chiefs. He knows and understands Chiefs' culture."

Sitho S'bonginkosi Tizzar says Benni should stay away:

"A big no, let him continue with Man United."

Dumisani Fuyana says it would be the wrong move:

"Imagine Benni downgrading his career like that."

Thokozane Zwane disagrees with Benni:

"That won't be a good move."

