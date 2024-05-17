Amad Diallo admired Bafana legend Benni McCarthy after scoring for Manchester United in their 3-2 victory over Newcastle United on Wednesday, 15 May 2024

The Senegalese winger embraced the United forward's coach after scoring his first Premiership goal for the club

Fans from around the world took to social media to comment on the bond McCarthy has formed with the Red Devil stars

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo celebrated his goal with forward's coach Benni McCarthy. Image: Joe Prior/Visionhaus and Matthew Peters/Manchester United

Manchester United forward coach Benni McCarthy proved he is a beloved member of the English side after teen winger Amad Diallo celebrated a goal with the former Bafana striker.

The Bafana legend, facing the exit door at United, was seen hugging Amad after the winger scored his first Premiership goal against Newcastle United on Wednesday, 15 May 2024.

Benni McCarthy is adored at Manchester United

McCarthy and Amad celebrated United's victory together, according to the tweet below:

Since joining the Red Devils coaching staff in 2022, Bafana's all-time leading goal scorer has received admiration from Marcus Rashford and club captain Bruno Fernandes.

Despite gaining respect from Man United fans and players, McCarthy could leave the club as manager Erik ten Hag faces an uncertain future.

Red Devil fans love McCarthy's relationship with players

Fans from all over the football world took to social media to notice McCarthy's tight bond with the stars of the EPL giants.

Nhacha Perai Luis Saimone praised Benni:

“True legend.”

Adetoye Nifemi loved the interaction:

"A proud father and son moment."

Chidiebere Nwafor is a fan of Amad:

"Amad should be starting ahead of Anthony."

ErikTenHagfans said Benni must be proud:

"Bennni was definitely very happy with that finish from Amad. Wonderful technique."

Muppetiers wants Benni to stay at Man United:

"Stay, Benni."

Martinzpro1 admired Benni:

"Building the relationship."

UTDFondre says Amad is learning:

"Learning something positive."

Tayo_oladoyin was happy:

"Things I love to see."

Roody_kanwar backed Benni:

"Benni is liked by everyone! Hope he stays."

Bigfemzy001 noticed the bond:

"You see that bond."

Benni McCarthy lives the high life at Manchester United

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana legend Benni McCarthy enjoys a lavish lifestyle as the forward's coach of Manchester United.

Bafana's all-time top scorer has enjoyed a stellar career in Europe, having played for teams in England, the Netherlands, Spain, and Portugal.

