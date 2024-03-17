A look at Benni McCarthy's salary at Manchester United

South African football coach and former football player Benni McCarthy has earned legendary status in the sporting world. His net worth proves his success in football. Currently, Benni is a manager for football's top league. What is Benni McCarthy's salary and net worth?

Benni started his professional football career in 1995 when he played for the Cape Town-based club Seven Stars. Benni scored 27 goals in 29 games, catapulting him into the spotlight and making him a well-known name nationally.

Benni McCarthy's profile summary

Full name Benedict Saul McCarthy Nickname 'Benni' and 'big brother' Date of birth November 12, 1977 Age 46 years old at the time of writing (2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Cape Town, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Manchester, England Current nationality South African Marital status Divorced from Maria Jose-Santos (married from 2000 to 2007) Married to Stacey Munro (2014) Ethnicity Black Gender Male Weight 87 kg Height 183 cm Hair colour Bald (2024) Eye colour Dark brown Parents Dudley McCarthy and Dora McCarthy Children Miya McCarthy, Lima Rose, Allegra McCarthy, Lio Romero, and Minna McCarthy Profession Football manager/coach, former footballer, and singer Net worth $16 million Social media profiles Instagram

His European career started in 1997 when he joined the Netherlands team Ajax Amsterdam. Throughout Benni's football career, he played at major international teams like Spanish club Celta Vigo, Portugese-based FC Porto, and English team Blackburn Rovers. He retired at age 35 in 2013 and entered his managerial career in 2017 when he signed as a head coach for the South African-based team Cape Town City.

What is Benni's net worth?

Various online reports, including Sports Brief and Answers Africa, have reported Benni McCarthy's net worth at $16 million. His work at Manchester United has earned him an impressive net worth and monthly income, higher than some of the teams' football stars.

How much is Benni McCarthy earning at Manchester United?

What is Benni McCarthy's salary at Manchester United? SASSA Loans and The South African reported that Benni McCarthy's weekly salary at Manchester United is £40,500, with Benni McCarthy's monthly salary at Manchester United being £162,000. The same source listed Benni McCarthy's salary at Man United in Rands as R968,829.

Salary at other clubs

Benni McCarthy's salary at FC Porto and Cape Town City have not been confirmed online. This leaves a lot of speculation regarding how his income today compares to his earlier coaching career.

Although we do not have much insight into his former salary at some other clubs, the same SASSA Loans article quoted above reports that Benni McCarthy's salary at AmaZulu was $652,000. However, Benni McCarthy's net worth in rands at AmaZulu was reported as R12,271,846.

Benni McCarthy's houses and cars

Sports Brief previously reported on Benni McCarthy's houses, with various homes in the UK and South Africa. Benni has an elegant multi-million rand home in the affluent suburb of Clifton in Cape Town, a holiday home.

Benni also reportedly purchased mansions in Altrincham, England, and Edinburgh, Scotland, but he lives in Manchester for his latest coaching job. It was reported by The South African in February 2023 that he was living in a hotel that cost R135,000 monthly, which Manchester United covered, but it is unknown where his official home is in 2024.

Benni McCarthy's cars

The coaching star has an impressive car collection valued at millions, with high-end brands like Porshe and Range Rover being among his collection. The South African reported in late 2022 that Benni's elaborate car collection includes:

A Bentley Continental GT (R3,8 million)

A Porsche Panamera (R1,7 million)

Jaguar F-PACE 4×4 (R1,4 million)

Range Rover (R900,000)

Mitsubishi SUV (R625,000)

Volkswagen T-Roc (R480,000)

What happened to Benni McCarthy's contract with AmaZulu?

The decorated former Bafana Bafana player was with AmaZulu for under two years, and his hiring was announced on December 14, 2020, following previous head coach Ayanda Dlamini's exit on December 7, 2020.

AmaZulu FC's chairman Sandile Zung later confirmed why Benni was fired, saying that he refused to agree to the management's set targets. Although Sandile initially expressed that hiring him was a 'great decision', discussions arose regarding Benni's future. Sandile said:

'I had given up on qualifying for a top-four position which was what we had committed ourselves to. I said, 'Can you give me the commitment that we will get into the top eight?'. Benni didn't commit and I said, 'No, I am not going to go forward without a commitment' and when that commitment was not forthcoming, I knew exactly what to do, to make changes that would guarantee me a top eight finish.'

Where is Benni McCarthy coaching now?

Benni left AmaZulu in March 2022 after initial reports mentioned that both parties had mutually agreed on Benni's departure. The football legend joined Manchester United on July 30, 2022.

What does Benni McCarthy do at Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag hired Benni as a first-team coach. Manchester United's official website mentioned his hiring and how he had been a club fan. The website quoted Benni previously, saying:

'I support Man United and always wanted to play for them, I loved players like Mark Hughes, Andy Cole and Ryan Giggs.'

Benni McCarthy's wife

The football star has been married twice. Benni's first marriage was to Maria Jose-Santos from 2004 to 2007. Maria was an architect for several years before leaving the profession to become a full-time doll maker under the name 'Carabosse Dolls'.

His second marriage was to Stacey Munro, whom he married in 2014 and is still happily married to in 2024. Stacey is a model, and the duo met in 2008 while filming a Nike advertisement.

Social media profiles

As of March 10, 2024, Benni's Instagram page has 368K followers. His X (formerly Twitter) page has 281.7K followers.

Benni McCarthy is one of South Africa's most talented exports, with decades of football experience. Benni McCarthy's salary at one of the world's most prominent football clubs proves he is a highly-valued and sought-after coach.

