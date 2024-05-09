Joe Gatto's net worth today: a look at the comedian's fortune

Joe Gatto is a multifaceted American improvisational comedian, producer, and writer popularly known for his tenure as a member of the acclaimed comedy troupe the Tenderloins. He is also the former star of truTV's hidden camera reality series, Impractical Jokers, from 2011 to 2021. Following his impressive career in the entertainment industry, most fans are curious about the comedian's fortunes. So, what is Joe Gatto's net worth?

Joe's comedic talent and infectious humour have endeared him to worldwide audiences, solidifying his household name status. Photo: @joe_gatto (modified by author)

Gatto studied at Monsignor Farrell High School, where he met his friends and collaborators James Murray, Sal Vulcano, and Brian Quinn. The Staten Island-born actor has amassed vast wealth through his storied, decades-long acting and comedy career. So, how much is Joe Gatto worth?

What is Joe Gatto's net worth in 2024?

According to multiple sources, such as Celebrity Net Worth and Capitalism, the comedians' net worth is $7 million. He derived much of his wealth from the many comedy endeavours he has been involved in.

Gatto is known for his tenure as a member of the acclaimed comedy troupe the Tenderloins. Photo: @joe_gatto (modified by author)

Where is Joe Gatto's house?

Gatto and his estranged wife purchased a mega-mansion in Brookville three years before their marriage ended. The 6,000-square-foot mansion has six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Why is Joe Gatto worth so much?

Gatto has been involved in several hit reality shows, which have earned him a considerable amount of money. He also runs side businesses to supplement his earnings. Here is a list of avenues through which he has gained so much wealth.

The Tenderloins

Gatto, Murray and Vulcano formed the Tenderloins in the late 1990s. The group achieved great success with their live shows and went on to produce sketches for Myspace, YouTube, and Metacafe, garnering millions of views in the process. The group gained another immense recognition after winning a $100,000 grand prize in NBC's competition Its Your Show with their sketch Time Thugs.

Joe Gatto at the premiere of "Spirited" held at Alice Tully Hall in New York City. Photo by Kristina Bumphrey

Impractical Jokers

The Impractical Jokers is an American hidden camera reality television show. The show started airing in 2011 on truTV and is produced by North South Productions. It features Tenderloins group Joe Gatto, James Murray, Salvatore Vulcano and Brian Quinn.

The reality show aired its first episode on December 15, 2011, and has entertained fans worldwide for over a decade. Its immense success spawned a feature film adaptation and showcased Joe's versatility as a performer.

The Misery Index

After the success of the Impractical Jokers, the group later starred in The Misery Index, a TBS comedy game show. It ran for three seasons, and later, Joe left the group to focus on his businesses.

Cannoli Productions

The American comedian founded Cannoli Productions in 2018. This full-service group collaborates with individuals and companies to achieve project goals.

Joe Gatto at "The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show" at Z100 Studio in New York City. Photo by Mark Sagliocco

Podcast

Joe and a friend, Steve Byrne, co-host a popular podcast, Two Cool Moms. The duo dispenses advice to strangers facing different problems, where they discuss, deliberate, and deliver motherly advice.

Author

Joe is also an established author known for the book The Dogfather: My Love for Dogs, Dessert and Growing Up Italian. The book was published in 2020 and focuses on his love for dogs and his Italian-American upbringing.

What is Joe Gatto's salary?

On the Impractical Jokers, Joe starred and acted as a producer. Sources have it that he and his co-stars made $50,000 per episode.

Who is Joe Gatto's wife?

Gatto's wife is Bessy Haggar, and they tied the knot in 2013, three years after she relocated from California to New York to live with him. Unfortunately, they divorced in 2021 due to irreconcilable differences. They have a son, Remington, born in 2017, and a daughter named Milana, born in 2015.

Joe and Bessy were married for eight years before they split. Photo: @joe_gatto (modified by author)

Why did Joe leave Impractical Jokers?

Joe was a star and part of the production of the famous Impractical Jokers. However, he announced his departure in February 2022, claiming he wanted to focus on being a present and supportive father to his children after his marriage with Bessy ended.

Will Joe Gatto return to Impractical Jokers?

There are no signs of Joe's return to the reality show soon. While announcing his exit, he left no clue about returning as he intended to commit fully to his family.

How rich is Sal Vulcano?

Salvatore Edward Anthony Vulcano, popularly known as Sal Vulcano, is an American improvisational comedian and producer from New York City. He is part of the Tenderloins, which consists of himself, Joe Gatto, James Murray, and Brian Quinn.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $7 million, derived from his impressive career in the entertainment industry. Besides the Tenderloins, some of his well-known shows include The Comedy Roast of Jesus Christ (2007) and 12 Monkeys (2015).

Is Joe Gatto still friends with Impractical Jokers?

Joe is still friends with his collaborators on the reality show, although he has moved away from the show. They were also friends even before they started working together.

Comedian Joe Gatto at Apple Store Soho Presents Meet The Impractical Jokers in New York City. Photo by Jim Spellman

What is Joe Gatto currently doing?

Joe left the show on New Year's Eve 2021. He is focused on his stand-up career, podcasts, and promoting his non-profit pet adoption program.

How much did Joe Gatto make per episode?

The above is Joe Gatto's net worth, which he has accumulated through his decades-long comedy career. His comedic talent and infectious humour have endeared him to audiences worldwide, solidifying his status as a household name.

