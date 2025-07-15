Meet McKenzie Marcinek: All about Walker Buehler's wife

McKenzie Marcinek and Walker Buehler have known each other for the better part of their lives. The couple first met in kindergarten and started dating in eighth grade. In a 2022 interview with Inside Weddings, Walker narrated how her confidence swept him off his feet, saying:

McKenzie once approached me and asked if I wanted to hang around with her during a class trip to the mall. At the time, I was shy, so I admired how confident she must have been to make such a move.

Walker Buehler and his wife McKenzie Marcinek (L). The couple with their daughter, Finley (R). Photo: @mckenziebuehler (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Marcinek often celebrates Buehler's sporting achievements on Instagram.

on Instagram. Buehler proposed to Marcinek during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Marcinek during the COVID-19 lockdown. The pair has enjoyed marital bliss for over three years .

. Walker Buehler and McKenzie Marcinek welcomed their bundle of joy in February 2024.

McKenzie Marcinek's profile summary

Full name McKenzie Marcinek Buehler Nickname Kenzie Year of birth 1994 Age 31 years old (2025) Birthplace Kentucky, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Kentucky Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Walker Buehler Children 1 Social media Instagram

Insights into McKenzie Marcinek's age and educational background

On 14 March 2025, Walker took to Instagram to celebrate his wife's birthday via a post that read:

31 looks good on you, babe! I love you.

According to The Sun, Kenzie attended the University of Kentucky from 2012 to 2016. She earned two degrees, one in Elementary Education and another in Family Science.

McKenzie Marcinek and her husband, Walker Buehler. Photo: @mckenziebuehler (modified by author)

Source: Original

McKenzie Marcinek and Walker Buehler's love story begins

Marcinek and Buehler are teenage sweethearts. While speaking with Inside Weddings, the sportsman shared how he popped the big question after a spring training with the Dodgers in 2020, stating:

As we drove from Arizona to Kentucky, I realised it was finally time for that big step. We got home, and I proposed the following evening.

A wedding that incorporated their Southern roots and the chic feeling of their LA residence

Walker and McKenzie exchanged nuptials on 11 December 2021. Two days later, the latter posted pictures from their big day on Instagram alongside the caption:

My amazing husband!

Kenzie explained to Inside Weddings why it was vital for them to get married in a Catholic church, revealing:

I hail from a big Catholic family, and before my grandmother passed away, I promised her I would get married at our parish.

Walker Buehler and McKenzie Marcinek during their wedding in 2021. Photo: @mckenziebuehler (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

On 12 December 2024, the sportsman commemorated their anniversary via an Instagram post that read:

Happy 3 years, my lady! I love you.

The newest member of Marcinek and Buehler's family

On 20 July 2023, the couple took to Instagram to share their pregnancy news in a joint post captioned:

Our biggest blessing yet. Baby Buehler is coming in January 2024.

Kenzie announced the birth of their first child (Finley Wren Buehler) on Instagram on 5 February 2024. She wrote:

We welcomed our daughter on 31 January 2024.

To celebrate Wren's first birthday, the celebrity wife penned her a heartfelt message on Instagram, saying:

Nobody prepared me for the unconditional love I have for you, Finley. You will never understand how Mom and Dad fought and worked hard to have you, and how much we enjoy every second with you.

McKenzie Marcinek and Walker Buehler with their daughter, Finley Wren Buehler. Photo: @mckenziebuehler (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

McKenzie Marcinek has always been Walker Buehler's greatest cheerleader

Kenzie was by Walker's side even before he was drafted into the MLB by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015. On 5 September 2017, she took to Instagram to congratulate him after he was added to the major league roster for the first time, stating:

I am thrilled that your dreams are finally coming to fruition. I am so proud of you, babe!

When Buehler helped his team win the 2020 World Series, Marcinek reflected on his career journey via an Instagram post that read:

Witnessing your baseball life has been an absolute dream! It is wild to think that watching you play in high school was just the start. You have come so far, my love.

Walker and McKenzie's latest news

In October 2024, The Independent reported that Walker's expensive watch had been stolen after a mob surrounded him and his wife. The alleged robbery occurred at the California Santa Anita Park horse race track. Fortunately, the couple was unharmed during the incident.

Walker and his wife McKenzie (L). Marcinek with her siblings (R). Photo: @mckenziebuehler (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

McKenzie Marcinek and Walker Buehler are considered a power couple in professional baseball. Below are some frequently asked questions about them:

Does McKenzie Marcinek have siblings?

The social media personality has three older siblings: two brothers and a sister. The identity of their parents remains a mystery.

How old is Walker Buehler?

Walker (30 as of 1 July 2025) was born on 28 July 1994 in Lexington, Kentucky, USA. His parents are Karen Walker and Tony Buehler. The athlete attended Henry Clay High School.

What is Walker Buehler's height?

The MLB player stands 6'2" (188 cm) tall and weighs 83 kg (183 lbs). He has a 52-28 win-loss record.

How much does Walker Buehler make?

On 28 December 2024, Walker inked a one-year $21.05 million deal with the Boston Red Fox. Before then, he had only played for the MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers.

Conclusion

McKenzie Marcinek and Walker Buehler's love story is no less than a Hollywood romantic blockbuster. The duo, who have been going strong since they were teenagers, have been married for over three years and share a daughter.

READ MORE: Who is Katherine Zhu? Meet the wife of Collin Morikawa

Briefly.co.za highlighted all you need to know about Collin Morikawa and Katherine Zhu's love story. They met through a mutual friend in 2017, engaged four years later, and tied the knot in November 2022.

While Collin's success has been the sweet fruits of his hard work, he often acknowledges the input of his supportive wife, Katherine Zhu, to his illustrious sporting career.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News