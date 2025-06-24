Who is Lauren Fried? The story of Jock Zonfrillo's widow

Jock Zonfrillo's widow, Lauren Fried, had to deal with grief and solo parenting after his sudden death in May 2023. About two years later, she released a book titled Till Death Do Us Part, which details her life after the tragedy. An excerpt from the publication reads:

After losing the love of my life, I shifted my focus to our three and five-year-olds, who needed normal levels of parenting. Slowly, I created space for happiness by making grief a small percentage of our lives, and that is where we are now.

Lauren Fried and Jock Zonfrillo at the 2022 Spring Carnival (L). The author and their kids, Isla and Alfie (R). Photo: @laurenzonfrillo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Lauren Fried and Jock Zonfrillo had been together for nearly a decade .

. They had two kids, but Jock had two others from previous marriages .

. He had reportedly been battling bowel cancer since 2021 .

. Lauren Fried chose not to disclose the reason behind her husband's passing to honour his privacy.

Lauren Fried's profile summary

Full name Lauren Zonfrillo Gender Female Date of birth 4 September 1975 Age 49 years old (As of June 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Widow Late husband Jock Zonfrillo Children 2 (biological), 2 (step-daughters) Profession Marketing guru, media commentator, author Social media Instagram

A tale of "love at first sight" for Lauren Fried and Jock

Jock Zonfrillo and Lauren Fried met on X (Twitter) in October 2014. On 2 January 2021, he took to Instagram to detail their first meeting via a post that he captioned:

From the first time I saw you, I knew my life would not be the same again. My world had shifted but in the most beautiful way.

During a 2022 interview with WHO, Jock gushed over Fried, saying:

Lauren swept me off my feet in the most unexpected manner. I fell in love with her the first time I laid my eyes on her. Having kids together further strengthened our bond.

Businesswoman Lauren Fried with her late husband, Jock Zonfrillo. Photo: @laurenzonfrillo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jock and Lauren exchanged nuptials after dating for nearly three years

The couple got hitched on 1 January 2017. In his January 2021 Instagram post, Zonfrillo shared a photo from their wedding to mark their fourth anniversary. He wrote:

Every time I look at this picture, I am reminded how lucky I am to have you by my side. An epic woman and mom, you have made me a better man, husband and father. I cannot imagine my life without you.

On 1 January 2024, Lauren celebrated what would have been their anniversary via an Instagram post that read:

Happy seventh anniversary, my love. Our dream of growing old together in the middle of nowhere in Italy, with our kids and dogs by our side, is so vivid.

Their union was blessed with a daughter and a son

Lauren and Jock welcomed their first child, a son (Alfie), in February 2018. He was born two months premature, weighing 1.2 kg.

Lauren and Jock during their 2017 wedding (L). Fried and their daughter Isla (R). Photo: @laurenzonfrillo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

They had their second child, daughter Isla, in October 2020. In his interview with WHO, Zonfrillo revealed that spending time with his wife and children helps him deal with his mental health.

Playing LEGO with the kids and rolling on the carpet helps me cope with my anxiety. Such moments make me feel loved and appreciated.

Zonfrillo had been in two unsuccessful marriages

The late restaurateur met his first wife, Kelly, in 1996, but they separated in 2002. He married again, but it also did not work out. Nonetheless, Jock had two daughters, Ava and Sophia, from the two marriages. According to News24, he once shared on Instagram:

Papa is one of my favourite jobs. I have learnt through many mistakes that my kids are all that matters.

Insights into Lauren Fried's husband's tragic passing

On 1 May 2023, Lauren called the police to conduct a welfare check at Zagame's House Hotel after Jock failed to pick up her calls. At the time, she had travelled to Rome, Italy, with the kids.

Jock and Lauren at the David Jones Bourke Street in 2022 (L). Lauren's book, Till Death Do Us Part (R). Photo: Sam Tabone via Getty Images, @laurenzonfrillo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sadly, he had passed away by the time the police got there. Zonfrillo was buried at the Macquarie Park Cemetery and Crematorium on 13 May 2023. In 2025, Fried posted photos of her late husband on Instagram alongside the caption:

Somehow, two years without you have passed.

She details her journey with grief in a book

In her Till Death Do Us Part: Life Without Jock and Learning to Live with Intention book, Lauren shares how she navigated momentous occasions such as her birthday and Mother's Day without Jock.

On my first birthday without my husband, I cried myself to sleep and woke up the next morning with tears flowing freely.

Fried was once named among Australia's 50 influential women entrepreneurs

Fried is the founder and managing director of Pulse Collective, an award-winning Australian marketing and communications agency.

With over a decade's worth of experience in business, she has bagged several accolades, including the prestigious NSW Telstra Young Business Woman of the Year Award. Lauren is a regular panellist on ABC's Gruen TV show.

Lauren Fried and her late husband, Jock Zonfrillo. Photo: @laurenzonfrillo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Jock and Fried were married for about six years before his passing. Here are some frequently asked questions about the pair:

How old was Jock Zonfrillo?

The television presenter was born on 4 August 1976 in Glasgow, Scotland. His mother, Sarah, was a hairdresser, while his dad, Ivan, was a barber. Jock had an older sister, Carla. He attended Belmont Academy in Ayr.

What addiction did Jock Zonfrillo have?

As a teenager, Zonfrillo had a heroin addiction. However, he stated that after immigrating to Australia in 2000, he became clean.

Did Lauren Fried change her name?

In 2024, the businesswoman was introduced as Lauren Zonfrillo on the ABC show Gruen. She is using Zonfrillo on her social media profiles.

Lauren Fried and Jock Zonfrillo met in 2014, married in 2017, and welcomed their kids in 2018 and 2020. Sadly, the Scottish chef passed away in 2023.

READ MORE: Shannon Abloh: Everything you need to know about Virgil Abloh's wife

Briefly published an article about Virgil Abloh's widow, Shannon Abloh. The duo met in high school when he was 18 and she was 17. Shannon and Virgil married in 2009 and were blessed with two children, Grey and Lowe.

Sadly, Virgil was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer known as cardiac angiosarcoma in 2019. Despite the diagnosis, he continued to work while undergoing numerous treatments. Sadly, he passed away on Sunday, 28 November 2021, at the age of 41.

Source: Briefly News