Who did Stevie Nicks want to marry? The men she considered her greatest loves

Stevie Nicks' dad told her that she would never get married because music would always come first for her. Although she married once, it only lasted three months. Nonetheless, she has three great loves from her past relationships.

When I am 90, I will probably be heartbroken that I never found the one. But I will console myself and say, "You found several 'the ones' and wrote hits about them, and that is why you can afford everything you want." My dad was right after all.

Stevie at the Barclays Center in 2019 (L). The singer and Lindsey Buckingham at the 2013 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (R). Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Tim Mosenfelder (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Stevie Nicks met Lindsey Buckingham during her senior year of high school .

. She considers Joe Walsh the greatest love of her life.

the greatest love of her life. The songwriter terminated a pregnancy in 1979.

in 1979. She consciously chose to never have kids of her own.

Stevie Nicks' profile summary

Full name Stephanie Lynn Nicks Date of birth 26 May 1948 Age 76 years old (As of 9 May 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace Phoenix, Arizona, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Profession Singer-songwriter Net worth $120 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Stevie Nicks' love life has been a rollercoaster played out in the limelight

Stevie, who has been single for decades, revealed her openness to finding love again but shared the downsides of being 'Mr. Stevie Nicks in a 2014 interview with the New York Times.

It would be fun if I found a man who understands that I am always a phone call away from having to do interviews all day or leaving for New York in two hours.

The following year, Stevie shared an update on her romantic life while speaking to Rolling Stone, saying:

I do not want to date older men because I might fall in love with them, and they die. However, I do not want to compete with girls who are 25 for guys my age.

Songwriter Stevie Nicks during the 2024 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's Benefit at Cipriani South Street. Photo: Taylor Hill

Insights into Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks' young love

Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks at NBC's Today Show in 2014. Photo: Noam Galai

The singers began dating in 1972 after the Fritz rock band disbanded. Three years later, they joined Fleetwood Mac upon Mick Fleetwood's request.

Soon after, their romance began crashing out, but Stevie knew better than to end the relationship in the second month of being in the band. She told The New Yorker of her decision in February 2022:

I was smart enough to know that a breakup after two months of being in the band would have blown the whole thing. So, I waited until 1976.

In October 1997, Nicks told Rolling Stone she resented him for accusing her of sleeping around after the split.

Buckingham knew such a comment would hurt me because it was not true.

In 2018, the wealthy rock star claimed she was behind his firing from Fleetwood Mac. Stevie denied the accusations, revealing that she had already removed herself from the band because their working dynamic had become toxic.

Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood's forbidden romance

Mick Fleetwood at the 2023 Grammy Awards (L). The musician and Stevie Nicks at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in 2005 (R). Photo: Jeff Kravitz, Michael Loccisano (modified by author)

Mick was seeing Stevie in between (and, in some instances, during) his two marriages to Jenny Boyd. In a January 2013 interview with Uncut magazine, she shared details of their 'crazy accidental affair'.

We both knew nothing serious would come from the affair because he was married with two wonderful kids.

Don Henley exposed Nicks to the finer things in life

Don Henley and Stevie Nicks during the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Barclays Center. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Nick began dating the Eagles founding member in 1977. Although their relationship fizzled out about a year later, they remained good friends. While speaking with The Guardian in 2020, Stevie revealed why she terminated the pregnancy she had during her relationship with the musician.

If I had kept the baby, there would have been no Fleetwood Mac. I was working constantly and doing a lot of drugs.

Jimmy Iovine and Stevie Nicks' brief and hidden relationship

Jimmy lovine at the Microsoft Theatre in 2022 (L). Stevie Nicks at the Radio City Music Hall in 2018 (R). Photo: Valerie Macon, Michael Kovac (modified by author)

Stevie secretly dated Interscope Records co-founder Iovine in the early 1980s. In her 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction speech, she revealed fascinating details about their relationship, per Variety:

I moved in with him 10 days after we started working together. Things moved fast those days.

Although their romance was short-lived, the singer credited him for propelling her solo career by producing her debut album, Bella Donna.

Stevie Nicks' only marriage to Kim Anderson

Stevie Nicks and Kim Anderson during the 1983 Rock-N-Run Concert Tour launch party. Photo: Ron Galella

After Nicks' best friend, Robin Anderson, died of leukaemia, she married the widower, Kim, with the idea that she would raise her baby, Mathew, as her own. The grief-stricken duo soon realised they had committed a terrible mistake, per Vulture.

We did not get married for love; we got married because that was the only way to feel like we were doing something.

Although Kim and Nicks divorced after a few months, she maintains a close relationship with Mathew and his daughter, Robin.

Exploring Stevie's "love at first sight" romance with Joe Walsh

Stevie Nicks at the Radio City Music Hall in 2018 (L). Joe Walsh during the 2010 Austin City Limits Music Festival (R). Photo: Dia Dipasupil, Tim Mosenfelder (modified by author)

Stevie was in a romantic relationship with Eagles guitarist Joe from 1983 to 1986. In a 2007 interview with The Telegraph, she narrated how she was ready to risk it all for him.

I was ready to marry Joe and turn my whole life around.

However, their addiction got the better of their romances, and he relocated to Australia to work on his sobriety.

Joe told one of my friends that he did what he had to do to save our lives. It took me years to get over him because there was no other man in the world for me.

FAQs

Stevie is the first woman inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

Why is Stevie Nicks so famous?

The rich singer is known for her work with the Fleetwood Mac band and as a solo artist. Her rich vocals and powerful songwriting have established her as a musical icon.

Who is Stevie Nicks married to?

Nicks is single. She has only been married once. In the late 1970s, she was romantically linked with Eagles songwriter JD Southern.

From Stevie Nicks' highly publicised affair with then-married Mick Fleetwood to her scandalous breakup with Lindsey Buckingham, she has had her fair share of heartbreaks. Nonetheless, she has three great loves from her romantic journey.

