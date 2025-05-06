Is Billie Eilish gay? What the singer has said about her sexuality

'Is Billie Eilish gay?' has dominated tabloid headlines since she released her single Lost Cause in 2021. The Grammy-winning pop sensation came out as queer in late 2023 but later regretted ever discussing her sexuality in public.

I just didn't talk about it...I am for the girls.

Billie Eilish attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood, California (L). Photo: Sarah Morris/Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Billie Eilish confirmed she was bi-sexual in November 2023.

The singer released her first explicitly gay anthem, Lunch, in May 2024.

in May 2024. Billie previously shared about struggling with her femininity and never feeling like a girl.

Billie Eilish's profile

Full name Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell Date of birth December 18, 2001 Age 23 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth Los Angeles, California Ethnicity Mixed Scottish and Irish Height 5 feet 3 inches (1.6 m) Parents Maggie Baird, Patrick O'Connell Siblings Finneas O'Connell Profession Singer-songwriter Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube

Billie Eilish's coming out

Eilish came out as queer in her November 2023 Variety cover story, where she shared that she has deep connections with women. The Oscar winner added that she is also intimidated by their beauty and presence.

I love (women) so much. I love them as people. I'm attracted to them as people. I'm attracted to them, for real...I'm physically attracted to them.

The Happier Than Ever hitmaker revealed in December 2023 during Variety's Hitmakers Brunch that she did not realise that people were unaware of her sexuality. She confirmed she had been doing it for a long time, although she later called out Variety on Instagram for outing her on the red carpet.

Five facts about singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. Photo: Frazer Harrison on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Billie Eilish on embracing her sexuality

The singer released her first gay anthem, Lunch, from the album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' in early 2024. She told Rolling Stone in April 2024 that she created the song before being involved with any girl, and it helped her embrace her real identity.

I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl and then wrote the rest after. I've been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn't understand.

The singer wanted to live authentically without having to explain her sexuality. She told Lana Del Rey in her June 2024 cover story for Interview Magazine that she was aware Lunch was going to be scrutinised, adding:

The craziest part is discovering things about myself, and then suddenly, everyone else knows, and I don't even have a second to think about how it makes me feel... It's very frustrating.

Billie Eilish attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024, in Beverly Hills. Photo: Lionel Hahn (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Why Billie Eilish quit discussing her sexuality

Eilish has been open about her personal life in the past, but has since sworn off talking about her sexuality and love life. In an October 2024 Vogue interview, Billie opened up about the challenges of being a public figure because her every move is being watched, and everything she says becomes the biggest news.

I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life...I hope that they never will again. And I'm never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I'm never talking about who I'm dating ever again.

Billie Eilish at the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards held at the Santa Monica Pier on February 25, 2024, in Santa Monica. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Eilish was previously accused of queerbaiting

Before coming out, Billie Eilish was assumed to be straight because she had publicly dated men. She faced queerbaiting accusations in June 2021 after releasing the music video for her single, Lost Cause. The singer fueled the controversy when she wrote on Instagram at the time, 'I love girls.' Pop singers Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter have also been accused of queerbaiting.

Billie Eilish never felt feminine

The multi-Grammy winner has penned empowering lyrics about womanhood, but she never felt feminine enough. While there have been previous rumours about Billie Eilish being transgender, she was born female and told Variety in 2023 that her pronouns were she/her despite not feeling it.

I've never felt like a woman, to be honest with you. I've never felt desirable — I have to convince myself that I'm, like, a pretty girl... I've never really felt like a girl.

Billie Eilish attends the 30th Annual SAG Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024, in Los Angeles. Photo: Monica Schipper (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Billie Eilish's dating history features mostly men

Eilish mainly keeps her relationships out of the spotlight. She told Rolling Stone in May 2024 that she was not interested in dating again until she found someone who felt right. She also shared in a December 2021 interview with Howard Stern that she was not a serial dater.

I don't go to stuff and flirt with people. It's really hard to meet people when people are either terrified of you or think that you're out of their league.

While it is unclear if Billie Eilish is single or dating as of May 2025, the openly queer singer has had three confirmed boyfriends and one rumoured girlfriend. Here is a look at her relationships:

Quenlin Blackwell (Rumoured)

Quenlin Blackwell attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025, in Hollywood. Photo: Monica Schipper (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Content creator Quenlin Blackwell was rumoured to be Billie Eilish's girlfriend when the singer kissed her at Coachella in April 2024. The multi-Grammy winner has also featured in several of Blackwell's TikTok videos. Neither has come out to deny or confirm the rumour.

Jesse Rutherford (2022-2023)

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford attend the 11th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on November 5, 2022. Photo: Michael Tran (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Billie dated The Neighbourhood lead singer Jesse Rutherford for about seven months. They were first linked in October 2022 when they were photographed showing PDA in Los Angeles. The Ocean Eyes hitmaker confirmed the relationship in a November 2022 interview with Vanity Fair. The pair broke up in May 2023 but remained friends.

Matthew Tyler Vorce (2021-2022)

Matthew Tyler Vorce attends the LA premiere of 'Deliver Us' at The Landmark Westwood on September 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. Photo: Olivia Wong (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Eilish and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce were first linked in April 2021. They broke up a year later amid cheating allegations. Matthew denied cheating on the Birds of a Feather singer.

Brandon Quentin Adams (2018-2019)

Billie started dating rapper Brandon Adams in 2018 when she was 17 and he was 22. They kept their relationship relatively low-key until 2021, when Billie shared in her Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, that they had dated for about a year. They broke up because they had different interests.

Billie Eilish attends the Oscar Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on February 12, 2024. Photo: Valerie Macon (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

While the scrutiny surrounding Billie Eilish's gay discussion seems unending, the singer has made it clear that she just wants to exist. Since coming out, she has tried to keep her personal life under wraps.

READ ALSO: Is Pedro Pascal gay? The truth about his sexual orientation

Briefly.co.za highlighted Pedro Pascal's sexual orientation. The Chile-born Hollywood star is known for being supportive of the LGBTQ+ community.

Pedro has also portrayed LGBTQ+ roles in Strange Way of Life and Game of Thrones. The actor keeps his love life mysterious but has been linked to Maria Dizzia, Lena Headey, and Robin Tunney.

Source: Briefly News