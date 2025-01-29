Quenlin Blackwell's age and story: from Vine star to influencer icon

Quenlin Blackwell's age has been a concern for most fans following her meticulous rise from a Vine star to an influencer icon. Despite her young age, her success shines across social media platforms as she captivates audiences with her relatable humour and candid storytelling.

Quenlin is an LA-based influencer who rose to fame for sharing candid, unfiltered comedy skits on her social media platforms. Photo: @quenblackwell on X (modified by author)

Quenlin Blackwell is a well-known American vlogger, YouTuber, and social media personality best known for her comedy and beauty-related content. She skyrocketed to fame after sharing comedic videos on the video-sharing platform Vine and boasts a significant following on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and X (Twitter).

Quenlin Blackwell's profile summary

Full name Quenlin Riquera Blackwell Gender Female Zodiac sign Capricorn Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 5 feet 3 inches Weight 55 kg (approx) Mother Dannita Johnson Siblings Jairyn Blackwell, Danielle, and Asiah Education Allen High School The University of Texas in Arlington and the Good Samaritan College of Nursing Profession Vlogger and social media personality Net worth $925,000 Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube X (Twitter)

Quenlin Blackwell's age and early life

Quenlin Riquera Blackwell (24 years old as of January 2025) was born on January 17, 2001, in Allen, Texas, USA. She grew up alongside her siblings, Jairyn Blackwell, Danielle, and Asiah. Quenlin's mother is a registered nurse in the United States.

During her birthday, Quinlin posted colourful pictures from her birthday shoot on her Instagram page. She wrote:

23 was about growth, but 24 is about illumination. It’s about stepping into the extraordinary—creating in spaces that demand boldness, thriving where opulence meets artistry, and living as a testament to the power of intentionality.

Quenlin Blackwell is celebrated for her humour, authenticity, and unique style. Photo: @quenblackwell on X (modified by author)

What happened to Quenlin Blackwell's brother?

Quenlin Blackwell's brother, Jairyn Blackwell, tragically passed away due to a shooting. This incident occurred on May 2, 2024, when Jairyn was shot while inside his car in Cincinnati. He was subsequently transported to UC Medical Center, but he succumbed to injuries. He was 30.

In the wake of this tragedy, Quenlin announced her brother's death on social media, expressing her grief and stating that she would be taking time off from posting to mourn. She wrote:

My brother got killed idk what to tell yall this or if should keep it off the internet but i’ve always shared my life with you guys so i just want to let yall know. I’ll be off the internet for a second.

Quenlin captivates millions of followers through her engaging, candid content on her strong social media presence. Photo: @quenblackwell on X (modified by author)

How did Quenlin Blackwell get famous?

Blackwell rose to fame when she began posting comedic videos on Vine at 14. Her unique humour and relatable content quickly garnered a significant following, exceeding 500,000 followers before the platform shut down.

Following Vine's closure, she transitioned to YouTube, where she continued to create comedic skits and beauty-related content. Her YouTube channel now boasts over 2 million subscribers.

The top YouTuber has also built a substantial following on TikTok and Instagram, with over 11.2 million and 2.7 million followers, respectfully solidifying her status as a leading figure among Gen Z influencers. She is also present on X (Twitter), boasting over 1.6 million followers.

What is Quenlin Blackwell's net worth?

According to Net Worth Spot, the American star's net worth is $925,000. She has accumulated wealth primarily through her successful content creation career and endorsement deals with leading clothing brands.

How much does Quen Blackwell make?

According to Hafi Pro, the American star earns between $3.7 million and $4.8 million from her content creation and sponsorship deals across all platforms. She also earns considerable income through YouTube, where she has accumulated 177 million views and 2.2 million followers. As per VidIQ, Blackwell's salary from YouTube ranges between $11.2K and $33.5K monthly.

Quenlin Blackwell is multi-talented with a background that includes experience in photography, makeup artistry, and styling. Photo: @quenblackwell on X (modified by author)

How old was Quen Blackwell when she lived with Diplo?

Quenlin Blackwell was 19 when she revealed that she was living with Diplo, a then-41-year-old American top DJ, songwriter, and musician. Their living arrangement began in 2020, shortly after Quenlin moved to Los Angeles to pursue her music career.

The announcement sparked significant concern among her fans due to the 22-year age difference, with many accusing Diplo of manipulating Blackwell. However, Diplo refuted this claim, asserting that Blackwell was renting a property from him and that they had no romantic relationship. He wrote:

OK so I rent one of my properties to @quenblackwell. And yes I use the studio that is in that building. Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us.

Blackwell dismissed the rumours and claimed that she and Diplo only had a platonic relationship. She wrote on an already deleted X post. The tweet read:

I'm an adult. Platonic relationships exist. I’ve been living here for over a year. Diplo and his team are my mentors in LA and they are my safety net. Diplo and his team have saved me numerous times from the weirdos in LA. My parents trust him. I trust him. Y’all are making me feel icky. Diplo is my LA dad … nothing more.

Quenlin's journey began with small humorous videos and relatable content and later expanded to comedy, lifestyle topics, and candid storytelling. Photo: @quenblackwell on X (modified by author)

Trivia

Quenlin began her social media journey at 12 on Vine, where she quickly gained popularity for her comedic videos under the username "quesadilla."

Quenlin is also known for her unique fashion sense and has been involved in various styling projects.

Quenlin previously dated an individual named Parker in 2019.

Quenlin Blackwell skyrocketed to fame after her engaging content on TikTok. As a leading Gen Z social media personality, she inspires fans worldwide. As she continues to evolve in her career, her age remains a notable aspect of her journey as she navigates the challenges and opportunities of being a young adult in the entertainment industry.

