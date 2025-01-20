Who is Katt Williams’ wife? All about his marital and dating history

Katt Williams' wife, personal life, and dating history regularly make headlines. He is a popular American comedian and actor best known for his character Money Mike in the film Friday After Next (2002). Following his recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, where he talked about his many children, most fans have been curious about his relationships.

Williams' comedy is distinctive because he discusses his personal life and unusual events. Photo by Jeffrey Mayer

Source: Getty Images

Katt Williams is known for his vibrant personality and comedic genius. He was also brilliant growing up, and he once claimed he was reading fluently at age three. But how well do you know about his dating life?

Katt Williams' profile summary

Full name Micah "Katt" Williams Gender Male Date of birth September 2, 1971 Age 53 years old (as of 2025) Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Cincinnati, Ohio, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 5 feet 5 in Mother Brenda Louise Father John Cornell Williams Relationship status Divorced Ex-spouses Quadirah Locus and Eboni Gray Children 8 Education Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School, Colonel High School Profession Stand-up comedian, actor Net worth $2 million (approx) Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Who is Katt Williams' wife?

Throughout his lifetime, Katt Williams has had a complex relationship history, marked by two marriages and several high-profile relationships. Details of his ex-wives and dating history made headlines in January 2024 following his remarks on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast. He said,

Several women have said they were married to me. It's just when it went to court they had to say 'I was married to him spiritually'.

Katt Williams at Netflix Presents Russell Simmons 'Def Comedy Jam 25' Special Event at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by JB Lacroix

Source: Original

Quadirah Locus (1993–1995)

Quadirah Locus was Katt Williams' first wife. Katt married Quadirah in 1993 but divorced in 1995. She would support his early career when he performed nationwide.

During their time together, they welcomed a son, Micah Williams Jr, although Quadirah had other children from her previous relationships. Katt reportedly adopted them to protect them from the foster care system.

Eboni Gray (2010-2011)

After ending his marriage with Quadirah Locus, the top comedian started dating Eboni Gray. Their relationship eventually culminated in a private wedding in 2010, but several months into it, the couple parted ways. In 2016, she filed for a legal separation from the comedian.

Ebony also claimed that Katt was of "unsound mind" during their time together. The alleged ex-wife asked the court to grant her spousal support. However, Katt denied her claims, asserting they had no romantic relationship.

Katt Williams and his ex-wife Ebony Gray. The duo stayed together for two years and later divorced. Photo: @Gilbert Carrasquillo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who was Katt Williams' ex-girlfriend?

Katt Williams' notable ex-girlfriend is Hazel E, a reality television star known for her appearance on Love & Hip Hop. Hazel E was Katt Williams' girlfriend from 2014 to 2016. Williams has publicly criticized her, making various remarks about her during interviews and social media posts, particularly regarding her beliefs and lifestyle choices.

How many kids does Katt Williams have?

According to several sources, such as The US Sun and IMDb, Katt Williams has eight children. These include one biological son, Micah, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Quadirah Locus, and seven adopted children.

How many kids did Katt Williams adopt?

Katt Williams has adopted seven children, who allegedly belong to his former wife, Quadirah Locus, and are half-brothers and sisters to his biological son. During an interview with Howard Stern, the Friday After Next star revealed that he adopted many children because he promised himself- to help people if he made it in comedy. He also claims it is part of his work as God's friend.

Actor/comedian Katt Williams at the V-103 Car & Bike Show at Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Does Katt Williams have a daughter?

Katt is believed to have an adopted daughter named Leanne Williams. This was revealed after he was involved in a court battle after losing custody of the daughter to Crystal McGhee. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the judge awarded Crystal sole legal and physical custody.

Actor Katt Williams at the "Father Figures" premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. Photo by Robyn Beck

Source: Getty Images

Quick facts

Katt Williams is a well-known American actor and comedian. Below are some lesser-known facts about the American celebrity;

Katt, whose real name is Micah "Katt" Williams (aged 53 years old as of 2025), was born on September 2, 1971, in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, to John Cornell Williams and Brenda Louise.

Williams was raised in a strict Jehovah's Witness household, which influenced his upbringing and personal beliefs.

At the age of 13, Katt and his parents became estranged due to conflicts with their religious beliefs and he left home to seek independence.

Katt Williams' net worth is $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Katt's first major comedy special, Katt Williams: Live: Let a Playa Play , was released in 2006, and several successful HBO specials followed it.

, was released in 2006, and several successful HBO specials followed it. One of Them Days (2025) is one of Katt Williams' top-rated movies.

(2025) is one of Katt Williams' top-rated movies. Williams announced his retirement from stand-up comedy on December 3, 2012; however, he announced his return from retirement just three days later.

Details about Katt Williams' wife made headlines in January 2024 when he appeared on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, leaving fans with questions about his personal life. He has been in two marriages and several high-profile relationships. In addition to his successful career, Katt is also raising his children, biological and adopted.

READ ALSO: Is Jalen Suggs Hailey Van Lith's boyfriend?

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Hailey Van Lith, a well-known American college basketball player. She currently plays for the TCU Horned Frogs.

Besides forging a successful career on the court, Van Lith has also been linked to dating popular NBA star Jalen Suggs. However, it is reported that the couple might have called off their relationship. Discover more about the American star's personal life.

Source: Briefly News