SASSA foster care grant: Eligibility, amount and application guide

Fostering a child is noble, as many children require a loving, stable home environment. The process requires substantial finances to adequately look after the child, which the South African government provides through a SASSA foster care grant. How much is a foster child grant? This article discusses all the relevant information regarding the grant, including the process, appropriate documentation, and payment dates.

Any foster parent is expected to give the child or children the best care possible, ensuring they are healthy and well-fed. The SASSA foster care grant assists foster parents in providing these services, but the process has specific terms and conditions.

Legal Aid South Africa mentions that SASSA officers need 24/7 access to the child to ensure their safety and that the foster parents maintain their foster responsibilities. If you are a foster parent, how much is the foster care grant amount, and who qualifies for a foster child grant?

How long does a foster care grant last?

Legal Fundi mentions that the foster care grant age limit is from zero months old until 18. Foster care grant stops once the child turns 18 in the last month of their birth year. If the child is still attending school over 18, the funding is extended until they are 21. The grant is also no longer active once the child is no longer in the custody of the foster parent.

Who qualifies for a foster child grant?

How do you qualify for SASSA foster care? SASSA's website mentions the following requirements and terms for individuals to be eligible for a foster child grant:

The foster parent and child reside in South Africa.

The child has been legally placed in the foster parent's care, and a valid court order must confirm this.

The foster parent must be a South African citizen, a permanent citizen, or a recognised refugee.

The child must remain in the foster parent's care.

You must apply for a SASSA grant for foster care at your nearest SASSA office.

How much is a SASSA grant for foster care?

Before we detail aspects of the process, including relevant documents needed, how much is a foster care grant through SASSA? The foster care grant amount as of 2024 is R1130 per child; however, the value is subject to change every six months.

SASSA foster care grant application process

The foster care grant application process is simple. According to SASSA's PDF on their website, you need to contact a social worker from your local Department of Social Development branch to obtain a court order confirming your foster parent status, as you cannot receive funding without one.

Complete the application form while an officer from SASSA is present, and an SASSA officer must help you fill the form out if you cannot do so for whatever reason. Once done, you are provided a signed and dated receipt containing the name of the officer who helped you, which is needed later in the process once the application is finalised.

The process is cost-free, and if your application is rejected, you must be informed of why in writing. The foster parent also has the right to request that SASSA reconsider the decision and, if unhappy with the final decision, may contact the Minister of Social Development.

Foster care grant status and payment

Once the application is approved, foster parents are paid from the date the child was legally placed into their care via the Children's Court. Pay will be made via designated pay points, Postbank, or whatever bank you are with.

SASSA Check reports that you can check your foster care grant status through their website. The foster parent must enter their South African ID number or bar-coded identity document number (ID) and the cellphone number registered on the application and select 'submit'.

Documents needed to apply for a foster care grant

These are the following original documents or certified copies where applicable:

The foster parent's identity document along with their spouses.

The foster child's birth certificate.

Proof of spousal relationship status.

The court order shows that the child is legally ruled into the foster parent's care.

If you do not have an ID or the child does not have a birth certificate, an affidavit must be made, which will be supplied by SASSA.

Conditions for suspension of foster care grants

If a foster parent does not follow the expectations set out for them, the funds will be suspended. The following will result in the suspension of funds:

If the foster grant is not collected within the first three consecutive months.

You are not located in South Africa for over three months.

You are no longer classed as a refugee (where applicable).

Not cooperating when a grant is reviewed.

Committing misrepresentation or fraud.

In the event, the grant was mistakenly approved.

What are child reviews?

SASSA officials will review a foster parent's status as a foster, and depending on the kind of grant, this may happen multiple times annually. The three-month review process is done when the organisation suspects a change in the foster parent's circumstances may lead to disqualification of the grant.

Foster parents will receive a letter informing them of the event and explaining the process. They are expected to visit their nearest post office within a month of getting the letter and take their latest payslip as proof they still qualify for the grant.

Foster parents who do not partake in the review will have their funds suspected until they cooperate. If it is found that you no longer qualify for the grant, it will be cancelled. In certain instances, the grand may be adjusted or reduced.

Foster care payment is usually paid on the fifth of each month. However, some facts may impact the release date, including weekends, public holidays, administrative considerations, and emergencies.

The SASSA foster care grant was specially designed for those willing to take on the admirable act of looking after a child needing a parental figure. The grant helps the child's upkeep and overall quality of life, with the application process for funding being simple and easy to follow.

