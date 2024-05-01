Amapiano star Sir Trill opened up about his struggles within the local music industry on Instagram live

Sir Trill exposed artists who refused to work with him on his albums, but he gave them the best songs on their albums

He also made mention of the industry gatekeepers in the Amapiano music genre who have tried to sabotage him

Sir Trill has a bone to pick with some of the industry heavyweights. The singer claims his music is being sabotaged and ranted to expose the industry.

Sir Trill has opened up about his struggles in the industry and having to deal with people who do not want to associate themselves with him. Image: @sir_trillsa

Sir Trill exposes hypocrites in the industry

Amapiano singer Sir Trill went on Instagram to speak up about his struggles within the local music industry. What many see as a cry for help was Sir Trill opening up about the hypocrites in the industry.

On Instagram Live, Sir Trill revealed some artists who declined to collaborate on his album despite him jumping on theirs and giving them the most successful songs.

In the clip shared by @MDNnewss with the caption, "Sir Trill says every time he drops new music, someone mutes it," Trill plays DJ Stokie's Soke S'bone with Loxion Deep, Sir Trill, Nobantu and Murumba Pitch.

"I'm gonna play you, artists that I was on their albums; I had the best songs on their albums, I helped them out. But they are not on my albums.

Sir Trill exposes Amampiano gatekeepers

The Yini Sdakwa hitmaker spoke about the industry gatekeepers in the Amapiano music genre, claiming they have tried to sabotage his music. He admitted that the reason he has not been putting out a lot of music is because he felt discouraged.

"I just got discouraged because I come in the game with a pure heart, I'm trying to help everybody. Even the big bros. When I got in, everybody was quiet. But when everybody asked for my help, I helped."

Trill further went on to say an artist with a huge reputation leaked all of his music.

"Somebody they trust and love leaked all of my songs. Why? Now, because I am quiet, I get the end of it."

Sir Trill impersonates Shebeshxt

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amapiano vocalist Sir Trill let out his inner Shebeshxt in a comedic TikTok video. He posted a video impersonating the controversial Limpopo rapper and gave it his all.

Netizens had mixed reactions, with most (but not all) finding his mimicking funny.

