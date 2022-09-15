DJ Maphorisa has reacted to criticism that he has a tendency to lock others outside of the South African music genre of amapiano

Bayasaba hitmaker DJ Maphorisa took to his social media to explain his side of things after Nigeria's Davido got involved

South Africans had divided reactions to Maphorisa's explanation, while Nigerian netizens added their two cents

DJ Maphorisa has responded to allegations against him that he tends not to put other amapiano artists' careers. Mzansi DJ Maphorisa explains to everyone how things work in amapiano, but many were left unconvinced.

DJ Maphorisa attracted Nigerians who were defending Davido, who also had a Twitter spat with DJ Maphorisa over the alleged gatekeeping that does.

DJ Maphorisa stands up against criticism

DJ Maphorisa responded to recent accusations that he does not want to see others prosper on the amapiano scene. Maphorisa tweeted he is not a gatekeeper because amapiano is all about doing everything independently. The artist wrote:

"Amapiano ke “with or without you" movement no gatekeepers let it sink in."

Maphorisa's response did not bode well with netizens. The DJ made a follow-up tweet explaining himself by giving examples of people who paved their way in amapiano without help. He wrote:

"I see you don't get it. no one owns amapiano anyone can do it and win. Good example look at Uncle Waffles' one trending Adiwele video the rest was history. She did it alone. O look at Costa Titch his doing alone and winning. Stop saying im gatekeeper."

Nigerians who credit Davido for making amapiano popular outside of South Africa shared their thoughts as they added to the criticism against Maphorisa.

@jaachu_uzonna commented:

"Hey fam! Without @davido no one would have known amapiano! Let that sink in!"

@30bgGeng commented:

"Instead of you to beg @davido for feature, you dey there dey ask wizkid. Okoro."

@Guchiedajewz commented:

"If you ain’t one why are you crying?"

@WisdomTawor commented:

"Oga rest!"

@Musketeers_na commented:

"No gatekeepers, Danko."

@Asapleonnn commented:

"Davido brought amapiano from SA and made it a successful genre in Africa, and beyond. No one said he’s the gatekeeper or owner of the the genre. Let that sink in."

@AYAPROW_BIGGFUN commented:

"You’re not gatekeeping anything,you can be entitled to some things when you helped build a big movement like amapiano.Well done."

