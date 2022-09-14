Nota Baloyi has come out to justify DJ Maphorisa's way of doing things when it comes to music after he faced backlash on the socials

DJ Maphorisa was under fire from Podcast and Chill show host MacG and his latest guest Dr Malinga for not making it easy for other artists to be part of the amapiano scene

Nota Baloyi took to his social media to let online users know that they were mistaken about DJ Maphorisa

Music mogul Nota Baloyi always makes sure that he has an unpopular opinion on everything, and his latest is about DJ Maphorisa. Nota Baloyi is angry with anyone who has something negative to say about the popular musician DJ Maphorisa who's accused of blocking careers.

Nota Baloyi is passionately defending Maphorisa against naysayers who were not happy with how he runs things in amapiano. Image: Instagram/@lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Controversial social commentator Nota Baloyi was unhappy that he had to explain why Maphorisa is not the enemy. Nota Baloyi's take was not well received as he got called out for his own tendency to gatekeep.

Nota Baloyi hits back at Maphorisa critics

According to TimesLIVE, an episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG sparked criticism against Maphorisa because he allegedly gatekeeps the amapiano genre, which slows down careers. Nota responded to these claims on social media, saying that all the negativity directed at Maphorisa made him angry. He said:

"When we had nothing Maphorisa housed us, fed us and helped us feed ourselves… You’ll never see me biting a hand that once fed me. I’m disgusted by all the Phori slander that goes around on the timeline and all these podcasts it’s absolutely disgusting."

Nota also hurled racial slurs in conclusion. Click here for the .

Many netizens did not appreciate Nota's name-calling. Netizens seem to have touched a nerve when they brought up Kwesta and how they thinkk Nota is only relevant because of him.

@SimonLSelane commented:

"Mos it’s your friend who did that. Why not confront him directly?"

@cloudboy26 commented:

You're the last person to speak wena, you biting Kwesta's hand."

@boynotrich added:

"He is what he is because of Kwesta, nobody knew him until he appeared on the Podcast when MacG had only artist managers, in his head he thinks he made Kwesta, pathetic, he used him as his Cash cow."

@VusiMkhwanazi26 commented:

"No offense, Are you ever happy"

@geezybeatz145 commented:

"You are both gatekeepers, so you will never diss what you are my brother."

