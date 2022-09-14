Slikour shared why he decided to quit rapping during the latest episode of Zingah's podcast, Choppin' It With Bhuda T

The former Skwatta Kamp member, real name Siyabonga Metane, shared opened up about how he decided to quit rap after seeing the hunger in AKA when he was on the come up

The star shared that he was no longer hungry at the time and decided to drop his mic and focus on growing his businesses

Slikour has opened up about why he quit rapping. The former rapper was a guest on Zingah's podcast, Choppin' It With Bhuda T.

Slikour has shared some of the reasons he quit rap and focussed on his businesses. Image: @slikouronlife

Source: Instagram

The former Skwatta Kamp member spoke about his rap career, private life and businesses in the episode. Chatting with Zingah, Slikour, whose real name is Siyabonga Metane, shared that AKA's hunger made him realise he was not the artist he used to be.

He shared that AKA was too hungry when he was on the come up around 2010 and that's when Slikour decided to quit rap.

"I was like if this guy is so hungry for this, I can’t allow myself to walk in a second if I know that like I’m second because I’m not as hungry as him and that’s when I lost interest," he said according to TshisaLIVE.

Social media users took to the podcast's comment section on YouTube and shared their thoughts on the interview.

The Heightzman Network said:

"My Dude. Thank you for interviewing Slikour. I Love the eye you have for the REAL movers. Its very easy to misconstrue Internet Influencers for Movers. Slik is definitely a Mover of the Game. Keep on Champ. I'm with you."

SMVTHNIGHTS wrote:

"Slikour articulated himself very well."

Kgosigadi Entertainment commented:

"What a beautiful interview...Slikour is so classy."

solodolus said:

"Slikour is preaching that true gospel though!"

Mzansi Pod Collective added:

"Great conversation!!! Loving this podcast, no doubt one of the best in the country right now."

Dr Malinga celebrates getting more bookings after Podcast and Chill interview

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dr Malinga has taken to the timeline to celebrate bagging more bookings. The singer was down and out before his candid interview on MacG's show.

He opened up about his financial struggles after SARS came after him. Mzansi has been showing him love since he pleaded for help in MacG's Podcast and Chill.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Dr Malinga revealed that he has been booked by a soccer team to perform at their Nedbank Cup game. The star's fan took to his comment section to congratulate him for getting back on his feet after the touching interview.

Source: Briefly News