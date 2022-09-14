Dr Malinga has taken to social media to celebrate getting more bookings following his touching interview with MacG

The singer pleaded with the nation to help him after he lost his valuables and got into financial trouble after SARS came after him

The star has been booked to perform at a soccer match and Mzansi congratulated their fave for getting back on his feet after falling off hard

Dr Malinga has taken to the timeline to celebrate bagging more bookings. The singer was down and out before his candid interview on MacG's show.

Dr Malinga celebrated getting more bookings after opening up about his financial problems. image: @drmalinga

He opened up about his financial struggles after SARS came after him. Mzansi has been showing him love since he pleaded for help in MacG's Podcast and Chill.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Dr Malinga revealed that he has been booked by a soccer team to perform at their Nedbank Cup game. He wrote:

"Morning LINGAS FAM they booked us at CAROLINA Mpumalanga Passion Football Club this Saturday let's go rock them. Thanks bye."

The star's fan took to his comment section to congratulate him for getting back on his feet after the touching interview.

@MphooKau said:

"Congratulations. God is great. We are happy for your come back. Thanks bye."

@MeshackKhoza2 wrote:

"Dr Lingas you are always in our heart and God would be beautiful to you all the time as he was beautiful to you before. Dankie Grootman."

@TnThembie commented:

"The more bookings you get the more you do SARS payments."

@SmangieSurprise said:

"You are talented I love your voice so much. You sing very well without auto tune."

@Maggie01950740 added:

"I guess football must always hire musicians just for more fun."

Source: Briefly News