Bontle Modiselle gave the Tshwala Bami dance challenge another shot with her new entry

The choreographer shared a video using the original soundbite that trended with the TikTok dance

Bontle's new video sparked some mixed reactions from netizens, where some praised her moves and beauty while others said she was overdoing it

Bontle Modiselle dropped another submission for the viral 'Tshwala Bami' TikTok dance challenge. Images: bontle.modiselle

Bontle Modiselle-Moloi dropped another submission for the popular Tshwala Bami TikTok dance challenge. Using the original soundbite from the first trending video, Bontle and her crew ate and left no crumbs with their take on the viral dance.

Bontle Modiselle flexes in new Tshwala Bami dance video

Our girl Bontle Modiselle never misses an opportunity to bust a move, and she recently gave the viral Tshwala Bami dance challenge another go.

Having already dropped several videos of her take on the viral TikTok dance, it's evident that Bontle couldn't get enough of the infectious tune and cool moves and decided to recruit her sister, Candace, for a new video.

Taking to her Instagram page, MaAfrika danced with her crew while her hubby, Priddy Ugly danced with some paperwork in the background.

What's more, is that Bontle dropped the Tshwala Bami track for the original voiceover from the first video with the three boys:

Mzansi reacts to Bontle Modiselle's dance video

Netizens showed love to Bontle, praising not only her slick moves but her flawless beauty too:

brainy_beaut showed love to Bontle:

"Bontle's parents knew what they were doing when they gave her this name. She makes everything so swaggy and cool!"

DRMaradonaMazwi said:

"Hayi shem, this challenge belongs to her. Like, she mastered every dance move."

Leehlebabe wrote:

"She’s never beating the allegations of being the best dancer in Mzansi."

Meanwhile, it seems some netizens are over the challenge after other celebs like MaMkhize butchered it and said Bontle should move on:

Mrskillmonger1 said:

"I love her, but she needs to stop."

lekgethoshaii was frustrated:

"Again? We already said she can do it."

Brownskin_Girlz asked:

"So, they will dance until when?"

