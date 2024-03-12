Babes Wodumo is reclaiming her throne at the top of the industry after losing her husband, Kwaito legend Mampintsha, in December 2022

She recently shared hot pictures showing off her impressive figure and colourful hair, delighting fans with her electric performances

Social media users are loving Babes Wodumo's beauty and are thrilled to see her living her best life

Babes Wodumo is at the top of her career and Mzansi loves that she is finally picking up the pieces. The star who lost her husband, Kwaito legend Mampintsha in December 2022 has been booked and busy lately.

Babes Wodumo stuns in latest pictures

Controversial Mzansi star Babes Wodumo is reclaiming her throne at the top of the industry. The Wololo hitmaker who has been going through a lot after losing her husband Mampintsha seems to be picking up the pieces of her life and moving on.

Babes has been sharing pictures and videos from her electric performances and fans are here for the content. The mother of one recently shared hot pictures on her page. The photos show her dancing on stage and doing what she does best.

The Uthando Lodumo star showed off her impressive figure in a colourful short jumpsuit. She completed the look with stunning colourful hair. She captioned the post:

"Bash❤️"

Mzansi can't get enough of Babes Wodumo's beauty

Social media users love that the star is living her best life. There have been several concerns about her health before, but it seems it's all water the bridge and they love the healthier and happier Babes.

@ChrisEcxel102 said:

"Beautiful.."

@whitiemjwara commented:

"Wena wodumo "

@MncwabeVuk24361 wrote:

"Mrs Maphumulo."

@lawrencetebeil2 commented:

"So what are you singing wololo since you don't have a hit song."

Babes Wodumo shares disturbing message

Briefly News previously reported that Babes Wodumo is trending on social media after she posted a disturbing message on her Instagram page. The singer revealed that she wants to die and fans are growing concerned for her well-being. In 2022, Babes lost her husband, Mampintsha, after he suffered a stroke.

Since his passing, Babes has tried to reclaim her former glory in the music industry.

