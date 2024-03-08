Khanya Mkangisa took to Instagram to share more photos of her belly bump with her two million followers

The new mom reflected on how stunning she looked while she was carrying her bundle of joy

The snaps amazed fans and many raved about her visible "six-pack" even though she was heavily pregnant

Khanya Mkangisa posted pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot. Image: @ilovekhanya

Source: Instagram

Khanya Mkangisa treated her Instagram followers to a series of stunning photos showing her baby bump.

Pregnancy glow goals

The actress who recently gave birth is finally giving her fans a glimpse of her pregnancy. She celebrated the beauty of the journey to motherhood in the caption of the post.

"Tough job being hot and pregnant, but somebody’s gotta do it. "

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Khanya slays photoshoot

The snaps were part of her photoshoot with the digital publication Nounouche. She rocked a black trenchcoat and thigh boots while flaunting her bump.

See the post below:

Staying fit during pregnancy

Fans are going nuts over snapshots. They love how well the media personality carried her son and stayed fit during the pregnancy.

See a few comments below:

@ongeziwe_jonas wrote:

"It’s how your abs are still showing for me. "

@sibeko__j said:

"The epitome of a gorgeous pregnant woman. "

@_assweetashoney commented:

"Never seen a baking tummy with abs! The bar is set! "

@nombusozitha10 mentioned:

"Can she ever have a six-pack on a pregnant belly."

@mimizer commented:

"That baby definitely has a six-pack. ❤"

@dinceandiswa stated:

"Lol, you know what I’m saying! And you nailed it!"

@luthuli_gcina posted:

"Abs, that's insane. ❤️"

@sabieramolefi asked:

"Am I the only one who can actually see the baby’s body shape? "

Khanya Mkangisa gets new Range Rover

In another article, Briefly News reported that Khanya Mkangisa has been in the entertainment industry for years and is winning in life. If her Instagram is a true reflection of her life, then the media personality is not struggling financially like many thespians in SA.

The actress gifted herself an expensive Range Rover for her 35th birthday. Khanya posted a clip of driving the million rand car and a cute picture holding a bouquet in front of it.

Source: Briefly News