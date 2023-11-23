Umkhokha: The Curse actress Khwezi Ndlovu flaunted her bulging baby bump while on vacation in Mauritius

The actress shared some stunning visuals announcing her pregnancy in November and was met with congratulatory messages from her followers

She kept her fans guessing who her man was as he was captured in one of her recent pictures

Actress Khwezi Ndlovu is expecting and has shared that her bundle of joy will arrive in 2924. Image: @kwezi_ndlovu

Kwezi Ndlovu is expecting her first baby. The Umkhokha: The Curse actress announced in a breathtaking short clip at the beach.

Kwezi is about to be a mom

On 3 November, Kwezi went on Instagram and posted a video of her lying on the beach and rubbing her visibly bulging baby bump.

Her clip was met with congratulatory messages from her followers and some excited industry friends.

She captioned her video with the date she is expecting her baby.

"Coming 2024."

Kwezi and bae take to Mauritus

In her recent pictures, Kwezi flaunted her bulging baby bump while on vacation in Mauritius. The actress shared some stunning pictures of what she and her man got up to, and in one, she is holding his hand.

She hid his face, leaving her fans with a huge question mark. Kwezi kept her fans guessing who her man was.

Fans excited for Kwezi's baby news

Her followers expressed their excitement to the expectant mommy. Many left sweet messages, some shared below:

mpartyngcobo said:

"I am shocked, but congrats."

linda_mtoba

"It’s a baby moon. I actually can’t believe how gorgeous you are Chomi like what on earth."

syabrucephambuka

"Why are you pregnant?"

hope_mbhele

"Finally!!! The content we signed up for."

dekamchunu lauded:

"Did you see yourself? wish you can always be pregnant, it suits you."

shread_is_life joked:

"Whatever MaMzobe suggests after seeing this, do not take it! She will trick you into giving Nokubonga that baby."

Kwezi lauds Umkhokha: The Curse

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Umkhokha actress Kwezi Ndlovu's character Nobuntu committed suicide.

She shared that this role helped her a lot in her own personal life, having been the reason she was able to recognise her own depression.

Although the role of Nobuntu was rather difficult for Kwezi, she credits the part for being extremely therapeutic for her.

