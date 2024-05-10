The DA has accused the ANC of trying to suppress their creativity by banning the advert from being aired on SABC

The party noted the ANC showed fear of losing its influence over the station's decision

SABC announced its decision to ban the ad from being aired, citing that its content could harm SABC's reputation and interests.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has condemned the ban, labeling it a desperate attempt by the ANC to suffocate their political momentum ahead of the upcoming elections.

In a post on X, the DA noted that its leader, John Steenhuisen, said the ban represents a blatant disregard for democratic principles and freedom of expression:

SABC refuses to air the DA's campaign advert

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has taken a firm stance against a political advertisement submitted by the DA, citing concerns over its content, particularly its depiction of the burning of the national flag.

The SABC communicated its decision to reject the advertisement to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA), underscoring its commitment to upholding national symbols and unity.

In a statement posted on X, SABC said the decision comes amidst a wave of public outcry, with individuals from diverse backgrounds expressing condemnation for the controversial advertisement:

The flag is a symbol of unity

Highlighting the significance of the national flag as a symbol of unity and national identity, the SABC emphasized the need to accord it dignity and respect.

The broadcaster underscored that the flag transcends political affiliations, representing the nation.

Many South Africans disapproved of the ad

Acknowledging widespread disapproval, including condemnation from President Cyril Ramaphosa, Thuli Madonsela, netizens on X, and other governmental bodies, the SABC reaffirmed its role as a responsible public broadcaster committed to fostering national cohesion.

@@DanCorderOnAir commented:

"The DA says that because they didn’t burn an actual South African flag, what they did was fine. If they believe that, maybe I should invite them to the show. I will provide a printed picture of the flag and a lighter. They shouldn’t have a problem burning that, right?"

@ThabzAfrika said:

"We call for @IECSouthAfrica to deregister Zionists Nazi @Our_DA for burning of SA flag, as that is a high level of violence and racism. Subtle racism is violent, torture, and intolerance @jsteenhuisen is being treasonous; he must be contained."

In urging the DA to amend the advertisement, the SABC emphasized the importance of aligning with constitutional values and principles of national unity.

The broadcaster reiterated its mandate to promote nation-building, asserting that the contentious advertisement contradicts this objective.

Complaints lodged with ICASA

Furthermore, the SABC noted that certain aspects of the DA's campaign advertisement are subject to formal complaints lodged with ICASA against the broadcaster.

Permitting the broadcast of such content could harm the SABC's reputation and interests.

The SABC encouraged the DA to reconsider the advertisement's content and resubmit it for broadcast, which was in line with the spirit of national unity and respect for national symbols.

Zizi Kodwa threatens legal action against DA

Previously, the Briefly News reported that the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, contemplates taking the DA to court for their recent political advert.

He said this seemed like the best option to address further what he deems an abhorrent and unpatriotic political advertisement by the DA, which portrays the burning of the SA flag.

Expressing his condemnation in the strongest terms on Monday, Kodwa asserted that the desecration of national symbols should have no place in election campaigning or any context.

