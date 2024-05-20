Prudence Sekodiso smashed the world 800m record on her way to winning gold at the Marrakesh Diamond League on Sunday, 19 May 2024

The 22-year-old surpassed her own expectations by blitzing the track with an astonishing time of 1:57.26 for her first Diamond League victory

Local Mzansi fans took to social media to congratulate the 800m star as she gears up for the 2024 Olympics in July

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South African 800m star Prudence Sekodiso broke a world record on Sunday, 19 May 2024. Image: prudence800m

Source: Instagram

Prudence Sekodiso can now call herself one of the fastest women in the world after the 800m South African star set a new world record of 1:57.26 during a Diamond League victory.

The 22-year-old surpassed fellow Mzansi star Caster Semenya and won her first Diamond League medal at the Marrakesh event on Sunday, 19 May 2024.

Prudence Sekodiso surprised herself

Watch Sekodiso's victory in the video below:

According to The Citizen, Sekodiso said she was shocked by her time and was proud to add her name alongside male athlete Akani Simbine, who Diamond League gold in April 2024.

Sekodiso said:

“Winning was in my mind, but not with such a fast time. It’s crazy fast. I am so proud of myself tonight. Achieving a world lead and a personal best is just amazing.”

Mzansi fans praised Sekodiso

Local netizens took to social media to congratulate the 22-year-old track star and have backed her to continue her impressive form ahead of the 2024 Olympics, starting in July 2024.

Barney Klaasin is a fan:

“Well done, Prudence.”

Madikane Aobakwe Ramolodi was full of admiration:

“Awesome stuff.”

Tall X Nhlapho is a proud South African:

“South Africa is winning everything nowadays; they must not change rules like they did in rugby to stop the Springboks’ domination.”

SQ Nondula was impressed:

“I watched the race. She was so good and comfortable.”

Daniel Mguye admires the star athlete:

“Wow, love it.”

Comrades Marathon Association makes a much-appreciated change

As reported by Briefly News, the Comrades Marathon changed the cut-off times ahead of the 2024 edition of the annual race.

Local running enthusiasts were happy with the changes, which they feel have come about because the association has noticed their needs.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News