Caster Semenya's legal battles could be coming to an end as the European Court of Human Rights begins the hearing over her disputed testosterone levels

The Mzansi athlete has endured a tough time dealing with legal issues regarding her testosterone levels, which is said to have given her an edge over competitors

Local netizens took to social media to support the 33-year-old as she awaits the ruling from the court

South African athlete Caster Semenya is awaiting the verdict from the European Court of Human Rights. Image: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile and Phill Magakoe/AFP

South African athlete Caster Semenya hopes for good news as the European Court of Human Rights begins the hearing regarding her testosterone levels.

The 33-year-old, who previously won a discrimination case, is awaiting the final verdict of the hearing, which began on Wednesday, 15 May 2024.

Caster Semenya hopes for good news

Semenya's hearing begins on Wednesday, 15 May 2024, as confirmed by the tweet below:

According to Jacaranda FM, Semanya hopes for dignity, while Mzansi has supported her after she released a tell-all book.

Semenya said:

"My hope is that World Athletics, and indeed all sports organisations, will take account of the ECHR's decision and ensure that the dignity and human rights of athletes are respected."

Local netizens support Semanya

Mzansi took to social media to rally around Semanya as they feel the 33-year-old has been unfairly judged.

T-square Thom supports Semanya:

"We are equal. No to discrimination."

Sama Wally F defends Semanya:

"There's nothing fair in the decision of the athletics body."

Moraka Phooko says something has to be done:

"Her human rights have been violated; this is going to set a bad precedent for future female athletes who look different from others."

Ma Annie Son says Semnaya did nothing wrong:

"She's not at fault!"

Rhöndan Da Ferdinand Kaonga disagrees with the court case:

"This is insane!!!"

As reported by Briefly News, Caster Semenya has turned to crowdfunding to raise R3.4 million for her legal fees.

The 33-year-old athlete has been involved in a legal battle with international sporting bodies over her disputed testosterone levels.

