Bill Gates's ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, will be leaving the Gates Foundation they co-founded

Melinda will receive a R229bn billion payout to continue her work empowering women and families through her own charity

South Africans reacted with mixed feelings online, with some questioning the foundation's purpose and others celebrating Melinda's future endeavours

Melinda Gates will receive a payout of R229bn upon leaving a foundation she founded with her ex-husband, Bill Gates. Image: Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

According to reports, Bill Gates's ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, will leave a charity foundation she founded with her husband over 20 years ago.

Melinda Gates receives R229 billion

Dividing shared assets like property and investments can become a major sticking point in a divorce, leading to a messy financial untangling.

Melinda and Bill's divorce was finalised in 2021.

New York Times reported that Melinda will receive $12.5bn (R229bn) for her work to uplift women and families.

According to TimesLive, the foundation, which will now be called the Gates Foundation, is one of the most influential forces in global public health, having spent more than $75bn (R1.4 trillion) since its inception to adopt a business approach to combating poverty and disease.

Mzansi reacts to Melinda's multi-billion payout

In true Mzansi fashion, many netizens responded to news of Melinda's foundation exit and her healthy share of R229bn with banter and criticism.

While some joked about whether the money would be out to good use, others claimed there was more to the story than meets the eye.

Karabo Krb Dikgale said:

"Start her own foundation = chow money in peace."

Chris Loui Mawelele wrote:

"We all know these foundations are tools to hide money from the tax man, it’s just a tool for the rich and powerful to launder money."

Andile C'thole said:

"She will get Johan Rupert's net worth just like that."

Venissa Pillay commented:

"Must have been a bitter but very profitable divorce."

Nhlanhla Dlamini said:

"I am charity work too."

Lucas Phasha commented:

"Criminals up to something ."

Phamela Baloyi replied:

"I'm more worried about my job."

