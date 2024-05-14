A 39-year-old man from Gauteng tested positive for monkeypox last week, two years after its last reported case

The Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, called on South Africans to remain vigilant after the man tested positive

South Africans reacted to the news: some were not concerned, while others had questions

Monkeypox makes a nasty return

According to SABC News, a 39-year-old man from Gauteng tested positive for the disease, which is said to be non-fatal. His travelling records were scrutinised, and the government discovered that he had not travelled to countries experiencing an outbreak of monkeypox.

What are the symptoms?

According to a tweet the Department of Health posted on @HealthZA, the symptoms include a rash accompanied by a fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes.

It can be transmitted either through touch, kissing, sexual intercourse, or coming into contact with infected animals when hunting or cooking them or infected materials. Read the tweet here:

South Africans have questions

Netizens on Facebook reacted differently to the outbreak.

Perceverance Nesh said:

"In South Africa, there was one pox, which was chickenpox. The other poxes weren't there before."

Lungiswe Senokwane was relieved.

"At least it's non-fatal."

Clement Lebepe said:

"Raise your shoulders. The vaccine is ready."

Jeanet Monama said:

"Mara, every year is something different."

Kenzhero Kenzo Mckenzo said:

"Doctor Joe Phaahla, don't worry. We are insusceptible citizens."

