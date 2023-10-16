The South African Poultry Association is assessing the economic damage caused by the outbreak of avian flu

The NICD says human transmission is rare and poultry produce is safe for human consumption amid the outbreak

Mzansi is in a state of shock at the price increase of eggs, further crippling citizens' already-strained pockets

JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of the highly pathogenic H7N6 and H5N1 avian influenza viral infections, the poultry industry has been hit with economic carnage that will take years to recover from.

Avian flu continues to cripple the poultry industry in South Africa. Image: David Silverman

Speaking to EWN, the South African Poultry Association (SAPA) said it's still assessing the disease's damage on the industry's economy.

More than seven million chickens have been culled since the first strain was reported in April in the country, with Gauteng hit the hardest.

"Eggs and chicken safe for consumption" - NICD

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) says although the flu is deadly to birds and chickens, consumption by humans is safe.

"Poultry products, including commercially available eggs and fresh and frozen chickens, are safe to consume," read the statement.

The statement further stated that, in the rare cases where the influenza is transmitted to humans, the most common route of transmission is airborne and takes place mostly during the culling, handling. processing or slaughtering phases.

"Those who are in contact with live or dead birds, especially those in the poultry industry, are advised to wear personal protective equipment. Hand washing with disinfectant soap after contact with poultry or birds is essential."

Mzansi alarmed at price of eggs

Briefly News previously reported that the culling of millions of chickens has led to a nationwide shortage of eggs, sending South Africans into a state of worry.

Consumers have been forced to dig deeper into their already-strained pockets to keep up with the price of eggs, with industry experts reporting on the possibility of a shortage of chicken meat for consumption.

