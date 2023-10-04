South African consumers are facing a crisis as egg prices surge due to the Avian Flu outbreak (H5 and H7) affecting the poultry industry

To combat stockpiling, major supermarkets like Pick n Pay and Woolworths are implementing egg rationing

The government is also working with stakeholders to address the ongoing avian flu issue, while prices are expected to increase even more

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are in shambles after noticing that the prices of eggs have skyrocketed in the past few days due to the H5 and H7 avian flu (bird flu) outbreak.

South Africans have raised concerns about the increasing price of eggs. Images: Stock Photo/Getty Images & @bozzie_t/X

Bird flu has wreaked havoc on Johannesburg and Cape Town's poultry industry, meaning retailers had to implement a few measures to keep up with the demand for eggs amid the crisis.

Woolworths and Pick n Pay to ration eggs

According to News24, supermarket giants Pick n Pay and Woolworths have decided to prevent stockpiling of eggs by implementing rationing on the sale of eggs.

At Woolworths, customers are limited to buying only six eggs at a time. Woolworths said it would continue to work with farmers to ensure that there is a stable supply of eggs.

The government also met with stakeholders to discuss a way forward as the avian flu continues.

Egg and chicken expected prices to increase

According to TimesLIVE, industry sources have indicated that higher egg and chicken prices should be expected.

Suppliers might have to import fertilised eggs to deal with the expected shortages. The avian flu outbreak is expected to continue until December.

South Africans weigh in on egg shortages

@lenyasalaafrica said:

"Effects of the Bird flu, there’s even a serious shortage of chickens. Has been badly affected by business, and suppliers are battling to meet the higher demand. Chicken prices are also about to skyrocket…"

@DrMom_Cooks said:

"I wish we could all just boycott buying eggs , abole wonke on the shelves because these supermarkets are greedy now!"

@Absa_Mahlangu said:

"There seems to be market collusion among big egg producers @comptrib do your job and investigate them. What makes them not affected when small to medium companies are blacklisted from selling? It's clear market collusion to gain more profits."

@thandoau said:

"I’ll be learning how to make eggs in my spare time because haykhona."

