A social media user was amazed at how much cooked mala-mogodu costs at his local Pick n Pay.

In his Tiktok video, he interrogated the servers and jokingly asked if this cow belonged to the Zulu monarchy

TikTokkers supported him, as they expressed how unnecessarily expensive the cow offal is at the store

The country was shook after @shaund_onthatile revealed that cooked Mohodu costs R73.13 at Pick n Pay in Bloemfontein. Image: @shaund_onthatile

Source: TikTok

Usually, you would get a plate of pap and mogodu in the hood for under R50.

This man, however, couldn't believe how expensive mala mogodu was at Pick n Pay in Bloemfontein when he found an R73.13 price tag on a small serving!

Expensive African delicacy displeases shoppers

In the video, @shaund_onthatile is holding the mogodu package and examining it to be sure he does not see things.

Much to the amusement of netizens, a conversation between him and the servers ensued.

He begins by hollering:

"Yoh, yoh, yoh!"

The camera then pans to the two serving ladies.

Holding up the cooked meat's container in his hands, he fires a question to them. He asks:

"Mama, what's with this R70 mohodu that is so small? What was happening with that cow?"

He continues by joking that this cow must have been from the kraal of the Zulu King, who lives in luxury.

"What, did this cow belong to King Misizulu?"

He continues to shout in disbelief as he shows passerby shoppers, some of whom laugh at his disbelief.

He then beckons to a Pick n Pay employee pushing a trolley filled with groceries if she doesn't have R70 for him to pay this expensive mogodu!

Watch the video here:

Mzansi is also up in arms over the not-so-cheap mogodu, which requires a strict way of preparing it.

South Africa disses Pick n Pay for being too expensive

Some users are sure that the cow must have received a rich education.

2lani said:

"Yoh I'm sure it went to private school."

Pakesa Kalane pointed out that the Biblical king David had herded this cow. She added:

"Ke kgomo e ne e diswa ke Davida."

Sylvester Mavee thought that the cow must have had a very healthy diet. He commented:

"Kgomo eo etswa England ene eja lettuce and broccoli."

Some users pointed out that Pick n Pay is pricey regarding food.

Pakesa Ramoshebi was one such user. She opined:

"The place is expensive when coming to their food."

Mdu Khekhe said that he now buys food from the streets.

"It's been a month now since PnP hiked their prices on cooked meals."

William Smith called the pricing out for being ridiculous. He added:

"R73 for that small portion is daylight robbery."

A water bottle that costs almost R500 sparks debate

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that radio host and television personality Anele Mdoda threw her arms up over a bottle of water priced at a whopping R479.

The celebrity's post caused a stir on the socials, with Mzansi debating over the water.

One user even wondered if this was holy water because it was so expensive!

Source: Briefly News