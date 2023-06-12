King Misuzulu kaZwelinthini has been asked to leave his posh Durban mansion and return to the royal palace

A committee of Zulu royals Abakhuseli Besihlali said the Amazulu king needed to attend to traditional duties only he can perform

King Misuzulu and Zulu prime minister Prince Magoshuto Buthelezi have been at loggerheads over the Ingonyama trust

KWAZULU-NATAL - A committee of Zulu royals and chiefs have issued a desperate plea to the king of the AmaZulu Kingdom, King Misuzulu KaZwelinrhini.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has been asked to return to his Royal palace to resume his traditional duties.

King Misuzulu asked to return to his palace to perform traditional duties

They have requested King Misuzulu to leave the fancy Durban mansion he has holed up in and return to his palace to perform traditional duties reserved only for him.

This comes after a meeting of the committee called Abakhuseli Besihlali on Thursday, 8 June.

Abakhuseli Besihlali released a statement claiming that members hoped that all the Zulu protocols, philosophies and values would be adhered to at all times, IOL reported.

This requires King Misuzulu to be stationed at the royal palace, esiGolweni.

King Misuzulu and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi fight over Ingoynama Trust

The request follows rumours of tension between King Misuzulu and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

According to TimesLIVE, the two were embroiled in a public spat over the control of the Ingonyama Trust, which controls 2.8 hectares of land on behalf of the Zulu kingdom.

There have been suggestions that the dispute may lead to bloodshed if mishandled.

South Africans question why King Misuzulu should return to the royal palace

Below are some comments:

@silindnp1 questioned:

"Why only now? What's in store for him in that Palace they suddenly want him to return to?"

@LEORNY3 said:

"Lol, the king wants an urban life."

@ImOuttaNames2 claimed:

"Umjita is fine living it up in the suburbs."

@katemmanoko added:

"His safety comes first, what is it that they want to do to him now?"

@SNdlela_ commented

"We are in trouble as a nation, a junkie is a king!"

@Mabomvini_za added:

"The King can live wherever he wants in his land. Even Ballito is one of his palaces."

Prince Buthelezi thinking of leaving AmaZulu royal position over Ingonyama Trust

Recently, Briefly News reported that AmaZulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi informed traditional leaders that he is considering quitting his position as prime minister at a meeting in uMhlathuze, KwaZulu-Natal.

Buthelezi said his disagreements with King Misuzulu kaZwelithini over the Ingonyama Trust board matter made it impossible to carry out his duties.

According to SABC News, Buthelezi pleaded with Amakhosi to guide him through the dilemma. He said he believes the king is endangering the Ingoyama Trust land and refuses to consider his advice.

Source: Briefly News