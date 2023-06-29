Music mogul DJ Oskido is excited to share the story of his recording company with especially the youth of Mzansi

He is taking this time to reflect on the evolution of the label and its co-founders over the past three decades

Fans and friends of Kalawa cannot wait to reminisce about old times in the tell-all series

DJ Oskido is reflecting on the birth of Kalawa Jazmee and how far the label has come.

Source: Twitter

Oscar Mdlongwa has gone down memory lane, chatting about the history and journey of record label Kalawa Jazmee.

Oskido and friends celebrate their accomplishments

This follows a poster on the Kalawa Jazmee Instagram account about a docuseries coming soon to Mzansi Magic following the formation and evolution of the record label:

It will explore the history of DJ Oskido and his co-founders Spikiri, the late Mjokes, Bruce, Mahoota, Bra Don and Christos.

Three decades of culture

In a warm interview with TSHISALIVE, Oskido proudly explained how Kalawa Jazmee transitioned with music as new genres were being birthed:

“The story of Kalawa Jazmee is a story of South African ingenuity, creativity, resilience and empowerment.

Kalawa's head of strategy and business said upcoming artists will watch the documentary and dare to dream of the heights of success and be inspired by the stories shared.

Fans of the label are excited about the upcoming series:

@creec_kay declared:

"Pioneers of the biggest music movement ever in SA of all time."

@urubu_de_mengao saved the date:

"A must-watch for sure"

@tk_ngcamu can't wait:

"Count down . Ezama panstula

Oskido wears many hats

In another Briefly News report, the producer has become very popular on TikTok. He was nominated for the TikTok awards #TopCreator2022 in the category of The Most Popular Videos of 2022.

When he is not making music, he makes social media laugh with TikTok skits ranging from situational comedy to mocking current hot topics in the country. His followers said this about him:

@JackSinthumule posted:

"Does this man still run Kalawa and make music? Tik Tok is really occupying all his attention, I’m here for it, though"

@ThembaSindane10 said:

"Grootman is really enjoying himself there by TikTok."

