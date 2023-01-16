Kalawa Jazmee has given their side of the story amid reports that the late Mjokes' wife is struggling to make ends meet

According to reports, the late Trompies member's wife Mamello "Lami" Mogane has not received any money from her husband's estate

Speaking to the media, Kalawa Jazmee said they were forced to respond to reports circulating on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Kalawa Jazmee Records has set the record straight after reports that late Trompies member Mjokes' widow Mamello Mogane has been struggling financially since her husband's passing.

Kalawa Jazmee has issued a statement addressing the issue of Trompies member Mjokes' estate. Image: @kalawajamzeer

Source: Instagram

Mjokes died in a car accident in 2021 but his wife has allegedly been in and out of court trying to benefit from his estate.

Mjokes' widow says she is trying to access her husband's estate

According to TimesLIVE, Mjokes' wife told Drum magazine that she has been to court several times to attain her husband's estate so she and their children can survive. she said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I have been in and out of court fighting for my husband’s estate so that I can afford to take care of my children."

Kalawa Jazmee responds to the matter with a statement

Kalawa Jazmee issued a statement giving their side of the story. Drum magazine reports that the record label said they paid a hefty amount to Mjokes' estate. Processes are underway to ensure that the late Trompies star's family enjoys the benefits of his estate. The statement read:

"We have paid a significant amount to the estate and any disbursements are the responsibility of the estate as authorised by the executor and the Master of the High Court. Kalawa’s responsibility is to cooperate with the estate in this process and pay any amounts that are due to the estate which we have done, any further amounts are subject to valuation processes that are underway. These processes take time."

Somizi Mhlongo seemingly sides with Enhle Mbali after explosive audios confirming she was dating Justice Huni

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi recently ruffled some feathers when he shared his thoughts on marriage and infidelity in another one of his bathroom talks.

Although the star did not mention any names, fans were convinced that he was addressing actress Enhle Mbali and Justice Huni's scandal.

According to ZAlebs, the Living The Dream With Somizi star said married people should demand loyalty from their spouses and leave the side chicks or side dudes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News