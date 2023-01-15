Somizi Mhlongo has left social media divided after sharing his thoughts on infidelity in marriages following Enhle Mbali's drama

The media personality spoke about how married partners should not blame the side chicks or side dude if they find out their partners are cheating

Peeps weighed in on Somizi's thoughts with some agreeing with him while others said his opinion was wrong

Somizi recently ruffled some feathers when he shared his thoughts on marriage and infidelity in another one of his bathroom talks.

Somizi Mhlongohas posted a video supporting side chicks following Enhle Mbali's scandal. Image: @somizi and @enhlembali.

Although the star did not mention any names, fans were convinced that he was addressing actress Enhle Mbali and Justice Huni's scandal.

Somizi shares his thoughts on infidelity in marriages

According to ZAlebs, the Living The Dream With Somizi star said married people should demand loyalty from their spouses and leave the side chicks or side dudes. He said:

"The person who owes you loyalty is your husband. The side owes you nothing. Had your husband the backbone to say no, these things would have never happened. You cannot decide what is morally right for the side chick. You shouldn’t be fighting. The minute you have to ask someone to choose between you and the other person, you have already lost."

Fans weigh in on Somizi's thoughts

Somizi's fans and friends also dished their thoughts on the matter. Some agreed with him while others said he was wrong.

@zarithebosslady said:

"Ya neh! Couldn't have said it any better. Somza for the next WOMEN'S conference ."

@yayarsa wrote:

"I love this. People must stop harassing the side chicks really."

@mamello_mathikge added:

"As a married woman myself, my husband’s mistress should not even be a concern to me. What should be a concern is my continuing to stay in an unpleasant marriage with a disrespectful spouse who, not only rejected me by cheating but also had zero fear of losing me and everything that our vows stand for. I refuse to break a sweat over someone else who is of no importance to me."

@bonza9841 noted:

"There's a difference between responsible and accountable, I think the side should be held responsible not accountable and the spouse responsible and accountable. My personal opinion ."

