Enhle Mbali is the topic of discussion on social media after her leaked conversation with Valentino Bango went viral

In the conversation, the actress admitted to having an affair with Bango’s husband Justice Huni

Peter Sebiloane who the actress allegedly dated after her split from DJ Black Coffee shared his two cents on the matter saying he knew Justice as Mbali’s friend

Enhle Mbali started the year on a bad note after her conversation with Valentino Bango about the nature of the Slay actress’s relationship with her husband Justice Huni went viral.

Enhle Mbali’s ex-boyfriend Peter Sebiloane reacts to her leaked audios. Image: @enhlembali.

Source: Instagram

Mbali admitted that she was sleeping with Huni although she mentioned that they were using protection.

The leaked conversation shot Mbali to the top of Twitter trends as Mzansi social media users dished their thoughts on the matter.

Justice Huni issues statement defending Mbali

As if to do damage control, Enhle Mbali’s rumoured lover Justice Huni issued a press statement debunking claims that they were sleeping together. He described Mbali as a childhood friend who was trying to cover up for him. Part of the statement read:

"It is with great regret that I have to use social media to address issues pertaining to my personal life. In the past few weeks, allegations were levelled by my wife, about my friend who is also my business associate, Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa. I categorically deny everything stated about Enhle pertaining to the nature of mine and Enhle's relationship.”

Mbali ’s ex Peter Sebiloane reacts to the drama

Popular Gauteng businessman Peter Sebiloane who reportedly dated the actress soon after her split from Grammy award-winning star Black Coffee also broke his silence on the matter. According to ZAlebs, Peter said Justice Huni was there even while they were dating. He said Huni was introduced to him as one of Mbali’s childhood friends.

“He has always been around. The time Mbali and I were dating, I knew him as a friend and am as shocked as everyone.”

Source: Briefly News