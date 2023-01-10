Metro FM presenter Tbo Touch hung out with Senegalese-American singer Akon when he was in the country and Mzansi is here for it

Their relationship goes way back to when Touch was still living in America

The excited Tbo Touch took to his timeline and posted pics of uncle Akon posing for snaps with Touch's bundles of joy

Tbo Touch is the man that he thinks he is. The Metro FM host is one of the most connected celebs in Mzansi.

Akon rocked up at Tbo Touch's house for dinner. Image: @akon, @tbotouch

Source: Instagram

Taking to his timeline, the star shared that his Senegalese-American connect, Akon, recently had dinner at his house in Johannesburg. The radio personality posted snaps of his kids hanging out with the Lonely hitmaker in Touch's living room.

TshisaLIVE reports that Tbo Touch shared that he was surprised when Akon rocked up at his house for dinner. The star shared that he got a chance to play Akon his new beats after dinner.

Mzansi praises Akon and Tbo Touch's friendship

Peeps took to Tbo Touch's comment section on Instagram and applauded both stars for maintaining their relationship.

eric_msizi commented:

"Them kids enjoying that 1 million rand dinner for free... #levels."

dona_soprano wrote:

"Just kick it like Thabo'. Real talk, how you've maintained your industry relationships is exemplary."

thxrush said:

"Bro you make beats?"

sihlebam commented:

"Great stuff Touch. We have land to build a smart city in the Eastern Cape. You and Akon are the perfect investors."

jbongs_bokang wrote:

"I need to reach this level of connection."

bradley_masango said:

"There will never be another Touch."

kahlologeo added:

"Legendary Tbo Touch. Making impossible things possible."

