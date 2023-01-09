Mzansi rapper Cassper Nyovest is still in the festive season mood and is currently living his best life in Cape Town

Following his recent trip to Ghana, Mufasa jetted off to the Mother City and posted a stunning top view he took from his hotel room

In the video, the Siyathandana hitmaker flexed his pricey white McLaren which was parked next to a lux green Lamborghini

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Cassper Nyovest is living his best life in Cape Town. The rapper took to his timeline to share a stunning top view video he filmed from his hotel room.

Cassper Nyovest is living his best life in Cape Town. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the Siyathandana hitmaker's lux McLaren was parked next to a posh green Lamborghini. Taking to Twitter, the successful rapper-turned-businessman captioned his post:

"Prayer changes things."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi reacts to Caspper Nyovest's stunning video

Social media users took to Cassper Nyovest's comment section and continued to praise him for praying for all his blessings and working hard to achieve his dreams.

@_illy_66 said:

"That Lambo dawg."

@roughdiamonds_e wrote:

"Views from the top."

@BossKay_Bozay commented:

"The green Lamborghini came imported."

@daniel_peters11 said:

"Hard work changes things. Prayer only changes the mood - it's therapeutic that's all!"

@thato_tmg1 wrote:

"Money boys."

@mphuraleli17jr commented:

"Mufasa, is that the Lamborghini you promised to buy last year."

@HHeendrixxx added:

"Teach me that prayer too."

Cassper Nyovest shows off his lux McLaren

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cassper Nyovest took to his timeline to show off his lux McLaren. The rapper-turned-businessman posted stunning pics of himself posing in front of the posh whip.

The Siyathandana hitmaker took a jab at his naysayers. Many, including controversial media personality Nota Baloyi, claimed Cass was not the owner of the expensive car when he first showed it off on social media. They claimed he couldn't afford the supercar.

Cassper Nyovest owns a multi-million rand car collection which includes a white Bentley, among other cars. The Billiato owner's fans took to his timeline and praised him for continuing to prove that hard work pays off.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News