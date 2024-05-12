Vuyisile Jaca, a 25-year-old South African with a career in sailing, made history by taking part in a global race

The South African lady was one of the contestants in The McIntyre Ocean Globe Race, and her crew nailed it

Vuyisile Jaca made history with a team of other women who went around the world in record time

Vuyisile Jaca achieved a big achievement with her team in the McIntyre Ocean Globe Race. The amazing sailor represented South Africa in an all-woman team for a world yacht race.

The first 1st black woman in SA and Africa to sail the world got her flowers for the achievement. Image: @sportartskzn

Vuyisile Jaca Made South Africans are proud of her history-making endeavour on the ocean. Netizens were inspired

Vuyisile Jaca makes his history in sailing

South African sailor Vuyisile Jaca sailed around the world in 153 days, 2 hours, 16 minutes, and 53 seconds. According to the McIntyre Ocean Globe Race, she was part of the team that became the first all-women team to win a yacht race around the world.

SA celebrates Vuyisile Jaca

Many netizens were impressed by Vuyisile Jaca's impressive sailing accolade. Netizens applauded her determination and tenacity. Read comments below:

@mollyknowlton7782 gushed:

"Guys... Move over! The girls rule!"

@schalkdebeer9097 applauded:

"Well sailed ladies. You deserved this."

@annhysell6064 was inspired:

"Your spirit/determination also inspires me as a bit older female to get back in the game. So proud of all the crew. Be well & Fair winds.".

Mfoka Mshibe commented:

"'Listen, I'm now the captain', captain Phillipa."

Gail Damons Lentoor wrote:

"Girl yes!"

Madikane Aobakwe Ramolodi gushed:

"That's cool."

