Eli Ellis: Age, height, basketball stats, team, salary, net worth

Eli Ellis is one of basketball's most fascinating young stars, and his stratospheric rise has been remarkable. He has immediately gained recognition for his outstanding performances both on and off the court.

Eli is a basketball player and social influencer who rose to prominence as a point guard for the Moravian Prep basketball team. In this post, we explore his journey more deeply, focusing on important details like his age, height, current team, salary, net worth, and more.

Profile summary

Name Eli Ellis Place of birth Hickory, North Carolina Date of birth September 17, 2005 Age 19 (as of October 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Nationality American Ethnicity White Father Jeremy Brother Isaac High School Moravian Prep Academy College University of South Carolina Religion Christian NIL valuation $322,000 (as of October 2024) Social media Instagram TikTok

Eli Ellis' age: How old is he?

Eli's birthday is on September 17, 2005, in Hickory, North Carolina, and he is 19 years old as of October 2024.

Early life and basketball journey

Ellis was born into a family that considered basketball more than a sport; it was a way of life. His father, Jeremy, is a basketball coach, and his brother, Isaac, also plays basketball.

Who is older, Eli or Isaac?

Isaac is the younger sibling. However, the two have shared many moments honing their skills together.

Ellis' high school career and basketball ranking

The talented point guard first gained fame in high school when his performances made headlines. According to Triad City Beat, he averaged 21.9 points per game when playing high school for Moravian Prep Academy in 2021/22.

His high school stats drew attention from scouts and fans alike, propelling him up the basketball rankings. Overtime Elite announced in August 2022 that they had signed the sharpshooter.

He joined Overtime Elite (OTE) as a scholarship athlete and did not accept a salary, preserving his NCAA eligibility. OTE is a basketball league for 16 to 20-year-olds in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ellis basketball ranking in Overtime Elite

The young star was OTE's eighth scholarship athlete and the second prospect from the 2025 class (together with Bryson Tiller). According to Basketball News, Overtime Elite's news release stated:

"Ellis will be competing against some of the top teenage basketball players, including Ausar and Amen Thompson, Jazian Gortman, Nassir Cunningham and Alexandre Sarr."

Ellis played as a high school junior for Moravian Prep in North Carolina and YNG Dreamerz in the OTE in 2023/24. Moravian Prep also participated in the Overtime Elite League.

Ellis shot the game-winning three-pointer in a victory over Burlington School. According to The State, he also earned the Overtime Elite MVP award 2-23/24 season as a member of the YNG Dreamerz, averaging 33.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists.

What class is Ellis in?

He is currently in his final year and a member of the Class of 2025, ready to graduate from high school. According to 247 Sports, the North Carolina native has taken big steps forward in his basketball career by committing to the University of South Carolina.

College decision

He received multiple college scholarship offers as a high school standout, including one from Oklahoma. While he initially committed to Oklahoma, Eli chose a path that allowed him to focus solely on basketball development. According to The State, he stated:

"Nobody really thought I could play on that level, play in the SEC. Coach Paris and that staff really believed in me and have a plan for me to play there. I really trust them."

Eli Ellis' jersey

The jersey is one of the most recognisable trademarks for every basketball player, and the young influencer is no exception. He wears jersey number 15 when competing for YNG Dreamerz in the OTE.

Salary and net worth

The rising sophomore forewent a paycheck to maintain his college eligibility. Eli has accumulated a net worth through various means of income, and as of 2024, he is valued at roughly $322,000 on NIL, according to On 3.

Social media presence

His accounts feature game promotions, clips from his games and performances, dance trends, comedy pieces, and travel content. His basketball popularity has earned him 595,000 Instagram followers. He is also on TikTok, where he has 1.1 million fans.

Ellis NBA Draft

Given his present trajectory, it is understandable that fans and commentators are already speculating about the basketball sensation's NBA Draft prospects. Eli was not yet eligible for the NBA Draft in 2024, but given his current performance in OTE, he is likely to be regarded as a top prospect in subsequent rounds.

Frequently asked questions

Fans want to discover more about Ellis, whether through his social media profiles or career milestones. Let us examine some frequently asked questions to learn more about his life and profession.

How tall is Ellis? The basketball sensation's height is an impressive 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) as of 2024.

The basketball sensation's height is an impressive 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) as of 2024. Who does Ellis play for? As of 2024, he is playing for Overtime Elite.

As of 2024, he is playing for Overtime Elite. Where is Eli Ellis going to college? The young basketball star is going to college at the University of South Carolina.

Eli Ellis' age, height, basketball stats, team, and income indicate one irrefutable fact: this young basketball prodigy is destined for greatness. He has already outperformed many older sportsmen, yet his journey is only just beginning.

