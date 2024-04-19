Caitlin Clark's net worth & earnings: The fortune of a basketball star

Caitlin Clark is one of the best basketball athletes to ever play collegiate basketball. She kicked off her professional career in 2024 after being the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever during the 2024 WNBA Draft. This article highlights all you need to know about Caitlin Clark's net worth and earnings.

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes shoots during an open practice session in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Steph Chambers/John Nacion (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Caitlin's selection into the WNBA was certain after her exemplary collegiate career with the Iowa Hawkeyes. She broke several records, including being the NCAA basketball all-time leading scorer, being named National Player of the Year twice, and becoming a 3-time USA Basketball Gold Medalist.

Caitlin Clark's profile summary

Full name Caitlin Clark Nicknames CC Date of birth January 22, 2002 Age 22 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth West Des Moines, Iowa, United States Current residence Indianapolis, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed, including Italian from mother's side Religion Christian (Catholic) Height 6 feet (1.83 m/183 cm) Weight 155 lb (70 kg) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Connor McCaffery Parents Anne Nizzi-Clark (mother), Brent Clark (father) Siblings Blake (older brother), Colin (younger brother) Education Dowling Catholic (high school) University of Iowa (Marketing) Profession Basketball athlete Team Indiana Fever (Since 2024) Player position Point guard League Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) Agency Excel Sports Management Collegiate team Iowa Hawkeyes (2020-2024) Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Website caitlinclark22.com

Caitlin Clark's net worth in 2024

According to ON3Elite, the basketballer is estimated to be worth around $3.4 million. She did not earn a salary as a college athlete but made money through several NIL deals.

Top 5 facts about basketballer Caitlin Clark. Photo: Gregory Shamus on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much did Caitlin Clark make from NIL?

The basketballer made over $3 million as a college athlete. Caitlin Clark's endorsements were in the form of NIL (name, image, and likeness) deals after the NCAA updated the NIL rights in 2021 to allow college athletes to monetize their 'personal' brand.

Caitlin Clark's NIL money made up the majority of her earnings from various companies. She signed up with Nike in October 2022, and the deal earned her over $1 million annually. She started working with the Gatorade energy drink brand in December 2023.

One of her most lucrative deals was with the State Farm. She was the first collegiate basketballer to sign with the popular insurance company. Clark has also worked with Bose, Shoot-A-Ways, Hy-Vee, H&R Block, Topps, Panini America, Goldman Sachs, The Vinyl Studio, Iowa Cubs, Buick, Xfinity, and Gainbridge.

Caitlin Clark's worth is expected to increase as her star continues to shine in the WNBA. She will maintain some of her NIL deals, which will become sponsorship contracts. She continues to work with companies like Nike and State Farm.

Caitlin Clark with Jake from State Farm (R) and drinking Gatorade energy drink (L). Photo: @statefarm on X, @gatorade on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ice Cube offered Caitlin Clark a multi-million deal to play for Big3

The former Iowa star received an offer to join Big3, a 3-on-3 professional basketball league established by rapper and actor Ice Cube. According to TMZ, Caitlin was to receive $5 million to play 8 regular season games and 2 playoff games. She also had the option to continue playing in the WNBA.

Ice Cube confirmed the offer in an X post, revealing CC is a 'generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the BIG3'. He added that female athletes do not have to play in dismal foreign countries, referencing Brittney Griner's Russia scandal that landed her in prison.

America's women athletes should not be forced to spend their off-seasons playing in often dismal and dubious foreign countries just to make ends meet. And they should have more than just one professional option in the US at a time when American pro sports leagues are being infiltrated by autocratic... Our pathbreaking offer to Caitlin Clark demonstrates that BIG3 now offers another choice for athletes.

How much will Caitlin make in the WNBA?

As the number one overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Caitlin Clark stands to earn a substantial amount. All four top picks, including Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson, and Kamilla Cardoso, will earn a similar amount in the upcoming WNBA season.

According , the athlete's deal with the Indiana Fever is a four-year rookie contract worth $338,056. Caitlin Clark's salary is expected to be $76,535 in 2024, $78,066 in 2025, $85,873 in 2026, and a fourth-year option of $97,582 in 2027.

Caitlin Clark and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected as the first overall pick by the Indiana Fever during the WNBA Draft. Photo: Sarah Stier

Source: Getty Images

Caitlin Clark's career highlights

Clark is one of the standout players in women's basketball today. Here are some of the achievements that highlighted her collegiate career with the Iowa Hawkeyes;

NCAA Division I all-time scorer

2-time national player of the year

2-time AP player of the year

3-time unanimous first-team All-American

3-time Big Ten player of the year

FIBA Under-19 World Cup MVP 2021

Caitlin Clark during the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Photo: Steph Chambers

Source: Getty Images

What does Caitlin Clark's dad do?

The basketballer's father, Brent Clark, works in sales at Concentric International. He played basketball and baseball while attending Simpson College in Iowa. Brent used to coach Caitlin when she was young. Her brothers Blake and Colin are also athletes.

Caitlin Clark's net worth is expected to increase as she starts her WNBA career with potentially high-paying endorsement deals. Her legacy as one of college basketball's all-time greats now extends to the international stage.

