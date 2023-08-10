Was the original Jake from State Farm white? Everything we know

Good and funny TV commercials are ideal for catching the attention of the audience in the marketing space. State Farm Insurance created a viral commercial with Jake in 2011, but the company later changed the original actor, and fans wondered why the change was made. What happened to the original Jake?

Jake is a customer service employee at State Farm Insurance in the popular commercial. The character is known for his iconic khaki pants and red T-shirt. The delivery of the ad's cast has made it one of the best and most memorable campaigns in an industry with many competitors.

Who is the original Jake from State Farm?

The original Jake was played by a man called Jake Stone. He was a real-life State Farm Insurance agent cast by the company in 2011. He later became the face of the brand.

Did Jake from State Farm use to be white?

The original actor was white. They later recast the role in 2020 to a black actor called Kevin (Mimms) Miles.

Is Jake from State Farm a real actor?

The new Jake, Kevin Miles, is a real actor from the South Side of Chicago. He has starred in several other TV commercials for companies like Pepsi, Taco Bell, Hyundai, Bose, McDonalds, T-Mobile, and Coors Light.

Kevin Miles has also appeared in several films and television shows. He was in SWAT (2017), Innocent (2010), Tall Girls 2, and Criminal Minds (2019).

Why did they change Jake from State Farm?

The insurer said that the expanded role of the new commercial is demanding and would be better delivered by a professional actor. In the new campaign, Jake is seen in several ads rolled out by the company since February 2020.

What happened to the original Jake from State Farm?

What happened to Jake from State Farm? White Jake from State Farm Insurance left the company after the commercial aired to become a bartender and work for Normal Town.

He resides in Illinois with his wife, Stephanie, and their two children, Remy and Reina. He made a cameo in the 2020 reboot alongside Kevin Miles.

State Farm commercial backlash

The company's original commercial received backlash from the public over what was perceived as transphobic remarks. In the commercial, a wife catches her husband calling the insurer at 3 a.m. and thinks he is talking to another woman.

The wife then hears Jake's voice on the call and remarks that she sounds hideous. The husband tells her that it is a man from State Farm. The ad became instantly popular, and the company decided to dedicate a section of its website to Jake and even created a Twitter account.

The trans community felt the ad's phrase, 'she sounds hideous,' meant that a deep voice was from a hideous woman. Later commercials removed the phrase, but others felt the company should not have changed it due to backlash from the community.

The insurer's decision to cast another actor was not received well by fans of the OG Jake from State Farm. The character's fans felt he could have easily aced the expanded role. Others speculated that race had something to do with the casting choice, while others believed the new Jake is gay, which makes the commercial inclusive.

Who is in the new State Farm commercial?

The insurer's ad campaign has featured several sports, music, and movie stars alongside Jake's iconic character. Some include Boban Marjanovic, Chris Paul, Trae Young, LeBron James, Monty Williams, Drake, Melanie Paxson, Camille Chen, Taylor Handley, Chris Paul, and Aaron Rodgers.

How much is Jake from State Farm commercial worth?

The new Jake, actor Kevin Miles, has an estimated net worth of $2 million in 2023. Jake Stone is estimated to be worth between $100,000 and $1 million.

The original Jake from State Farm helped the company earn a cult following. Even after being replaced as the face of the brand, his influence can still be felt.

