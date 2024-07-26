One lady showed off her cheap grocery haul on TikTok, and the video wowed many South Africans

In the clip, the stunner unveiled all the items that she bought, capturing many's attention online

People loved the hun's plug as they rushed to the comments section with inquiries, while some simply expressed their thoughts

A woman in Johannesburg showed off all the incredible things she purchased at a much cheaper price than expected, leaving many people in SA astonished.

A South African lady showed off her R267 budget-friendly grocery haul in a TikTok video. Image: @queen_ofjozi.

Source: UGC

Jozi woman shows off her cheap grocery haul in a video

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @queen_ofjozi, was impressed with her shopping and could not contain her excitement, so she took to social media to show it off.

@queen_ofjozi gushed about her budget-friendly grocery haul, and she went on to unveil all the things that she had bought from the store for only R267. The lady showed off all her fresh fruits and vegetables, such as coriander, two big packets of spring onions, sweet potatoes, cabbage, tomatoes, avocados and more.

In her clip, the woman revealed that she purchased all the items at the Carrera Centre in the city of Gold.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the woman's budget-friendly grocery haul

Many online users were impressed by how many items the woman could purchase for such an amount during the current economy. South African netizens were ready to shop for their fruits and vegetables as they flocked to the comments expressing their thoughts.

Romantha Botha shared:

"I love Carreira centre. Used to work across the road. They have EVERYTHING there and for reasonable prices."

Mum'sLife expressed:

"I did this last week, and we still have so much stuff."

Dolphin Kisses was impressed:

"What ...yho this is a bargain...we would pay this near R500."

Shereendelport7 wrote:

"I just buy my veg and fruit there, and my freezer is full for the whole month."

Granny Sue commented:

"That a very, very good buy."

South African woman shows her R1500 Woolworths grocery Hhaul in video

Briefly News previously reported that a woman in Mzansi shared a grocery haul video from Woolworths, and the clip went viral on social media.

Many South Africans usually perceive Woolworths as too pricey, but this young lady may be proving the contrary with her grocery haul from Woolies.

Source: Briefly News