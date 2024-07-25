“They Deliver Straight to Your Door”: Woman Plugs Mzansi With Soweto Snack Joint
- A woman in Gauteng shared with social media users a place selling an assortment of snacks
- The items included biscuits, peanut clusters, raisins, dried fruit and other sweets coated in sugar
- Members of the online community were curious to know where the place was based while also asking about the prices
A young woman generously shared information about a local store selling sweet treats.
Cynthia Mudau, who uses the handle @tienti_ on TikTok, took to the social media platform to show a variety of snacks from an unnamed shop based in Soweto. The items included peanut clusters, salted nuts, chocolate and rainbow sprinkles, dried fruit, sugared sweets and more.
Watch the video below:
The video attracted many people who wanted more information. Cynthia then uploaded a separate video with the store's contact details and other snack items, such as shortbread biscuits, raisins, chips and muesli, to name a few.
She wrote in the post's caption:
"Here’s the plug, guys. They deliver straight to your door."
Watch the second video below:
Netizens react to Sowetan snacks plug
Social media users took to the videos' comment sections to share their thoughts on the variety of sweet treats they saw on their devices.
@chanted95 shared their thoughts and said:
"It would be lovely to know the prices."
An excited @margie4486, who presumably has a sweet tooth, wrote in the comments:
"I want these!"
@rowena6265 was not as enthusiastic as other internet users and asked the TikTokker:
"Is this a plug? Mxm."
Local woman shares Cape Town-based snacks plug
In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a young woman who plugged Mzansi with a place selling sweet treats for less than what it would cost in other stores.
Courtney de Klerk, who uses the handle @courtsss.dk on TikTok, went to a Nibbly Bits store in the Western Cape. There, she saw chips, lemon slices, chocolate biscotti, cakes, rusks and muffins, and even packets of cook-in sauces.
Speaking to Briefly News, Charl Holtman, the company's general manager, clarified that Nibbly Bits does not sell the same products as Woolworths. Instead, the items on sale are what he refers to as "pieces," or parts of a product that Woolworths would not necessarily accept.
