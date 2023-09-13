A talented mom has revealed her secret recipe in a TikTok video for turning bread crusts into mouthwatering cinnamon snacks.

With just a few simple ingredients and a pinch of creativity, she's managed to transform often-overlooked crusts into a delish treat

Mzansi was impressed by the woman's creativity and making a meal out of something people would usually throw away

A woman shared a video of how to make sweet treats from leftover bread crusts. Image: @jewelcoza

Source: TikTok

A South African mom is winning hearts and taste buds nationwide with her ingenious use of bread crusts to whip up delicious cinnamon rolls.

Bread crust treats video.

This innovative recipe has taken TikTok by storm in a video showcasing user @jewelcoza's culinary talents. For generations, bread crusts have been seen as the less desirable part of a loaf, often left behind or discarded.

However, this resourceful mom has found a way to turn them into a delectable, budget-friendly and incredibly delicious treat.

The recipe begins by collecting the discarded bread crusts, which are then transformed into a sweet dough with the addition of cinnamon, sugar, and a hint of vanilla extract. Once rolled out and sliced into delectable swirls, these morsels are fried to golden perfection.

The result is a batch of mouthwatering cinnamon rolls that are as indulgent as they are sustainable. Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves recipe hack

Not only has this mom discovered a fantastic way to reduce food waste, but she has also shared her recipe with Mzansi. In doing so, she has sparked a newfound appreciation for the versatility of bread crusts and inspired others to get creative in the kitchen.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@__khethu joked:

"So French toast."

@Lueh80 said:

"You’ve gained yourself a new follower."

@lelomaleratozozo was inspired:

"Savoury and desert in one loaf, beautiful."

@Anelekhoza1 commented:

"You are the best."

@Xiao Wei praised:

"You got a new follower for just being so creative and easy, I'm a foodie and love trying new recipes."

@blissfulafrica complimented:

"You're the Queen of bread, love that you make overcomplicated recipes easy, thanks so much."

