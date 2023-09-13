A group of friends in Centurion ordered the cheapest drink on the menu, not realising it was a single-shot espresso that cost R100

A group of friends decided to go to a restaurant in Centurion for coffee and were humbled when they ordered the cheapest drink on the menu.

A group of friends did not expect what they got for R100 at a Centurion restaurant. Image: @perseverancebhande/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Friends unknowingly order espresso shots for R100

A video posted on TikTok by @perseverancebhande shows the friends with their hot beverages which were single-shot espressos priced at R100.

The group could not believe how small the caffeine drink was for the price.

"Little did we know what “Single shot” meant. Did we not laugh at ourselves?," the woman captioned the post.

Espressos are small because they are made with a concentrated amount of coffee. According to Nescafe, the coffee is ground very finely and then forced through hot water under high pressure. This creates a very strong and flavourful coffee that is typically served in a small cup.

South Africans amused by the friends' coffee date

Many netizens responded with laughter to the friends' disappointment while a few shared that they had also had similar experiences when they ordered expressos unaware of how small and strong they were.

Lilicious Sessy responded:

"I work at a café shop, and I always explain to them cos I know my people."

The Law wrote:

"Once did that at McDonald's savanna mall. Luckily the guy offered to fill it up with water and milk when he saw us confused."

nomathembankumane asked:

"Aniyazi espresso nina?"

BlackOdette replied:

"Coffee, cappuccinos, mocha, latte. Leave the rest for now."

Zanele_17 replied:

" It once happened to me."

Special1. said:

"You must Akssss before."

amandadlamini617 responded:

"Once ordered this while I was on a date with this other gent. It was so strong and small. He said he thought I had a hangover."

Source: Briefly News