A video of a woman selling cheap handbags. Image: @namolinah

Source: TikTok

A fashion influencer is taking the internet by storm with her latest TikTok video.

Woman shares affordable and stylish handbag finds

The video showed a stunning collection of trendy handbags, all priced at R100 or less. She revealed an industry secret saying she sourced the bags directly from a factory in China.

The footage posted by @namolinah clocked over 747 000 views from SA ladies who were captivated by the gorgeous bags displayed in the short clip.

Handbags video makes waves on TikTok

Upon watching the TikTok video, the comments section was flooded with enthusiasm and admiration for the bags' style and the influencer's initiative.

Many users vowed to support her by purchasing, recognising the opportunity to enhance their wardrobes without breaking the bank.

Watch the video below:

SA TikTok users thanks fashion influencer for handbags plug

@mayenziwenxumalo asked:

"Are you selling them for that price as well?"

@davelindelwa commented:

"No I need! Let me watch your other vids. Love all the bags."

@ronel said:

"Wena you're beyond plug, you're serving your purpose on earth."

@zahraapatel mentioned:

"You're God's gift to women."

@munkiza stated:

"Beautiful darlings, I'm definitely buying 3 from your store."

@enteecyaant asked:

"If I buy 4 bags from you. Do you send them at the same time?

@zululady wrote:

"How can I open a bag shop please advise you me I'm unemployed with some capital."

@bongig added:

"I need to meet up with you. I'm a fashion designer but have no direction, I need a mentor."

Source: Briefly News