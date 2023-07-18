A TikTok video of a store in Marabastad showing affordable dinner sets, pots, and household items caused a buzz

The ladies that viewed the clip showed interest in the store's offering and asked for details in the comments section

The footage clocked thousands of views and likes in less than 24 hours and shows no sign of slowing down

A video of homeware from Marabastad. Image: @mbalilubisi1

Source: TikTok

Finding budget-friendly yet beautiful homeware can be a daunting task. One woman's TikTok video has gone viral for sharing a game-changing plug.

Video of homeware items goes viral on TikTok

The video showcased an assortment of dinner sets, pots, and other household items from a little store in Marabastad, Pretoria.

Netizens were amazed and eager to explore the treasure trove of homeware.

The TikTok video, posted by @mbalilubisi1, is sitting on 68 000 views and over 1 000 likes within a day.

Marabastad homeware store grabs Mzansi's attention

The response was overwhelming, with countless women expressing gratitude for the plug and praising the woman.

Many agreed that the kitchenware was stunning, but those familiar with the shop mentioned in the comments that it was pricey.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users intrigued by prices of homeware items

@meza19093 said:

"Got nice things but hey the price."

@moyagabo218 mentioned:

"Beautiful things but the price, ai it's a lot."

@user9822618399444 commented:

"Hi, sesi shop number please."

@botho_rams added:

"Ai e tura hampe shopo e."

@tebenguni16 posted:

"Please plug with the name of the place."

@kgadylanga said:

"It looks like one shop in Marabastad I buy my things at."

@bunista_lols wrote:

"It's expensive that shop."

