A video of a woman unpacking some cute kitchen homeware items has been doing the rounds online

The items were bought at PEP Home and included unique things such as a sushi serving board and a two-tier turntable platter

Many South African netizens couldn't wait to get their hands on the goodies as they responded to the post with excitement

South African netizens were left heavily influenced to reach for their purses and wallets and head to their nearest PEP Home store after a woman showed off some goodies she got at a bargain.

A woman showed some impressive kitchenware items bought at PEP Home. Image: @miss_jfoodie/TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by @miss_jfoodie shows her unpacking and unboxing some kitchen homeware items. These included a sushi serving board, some plates, a wooden two-tier turntable platter, and a knife and board set.

Designing and decorating our homes is something we can easily envision. We all know what our ideal home looks like, and often it's making this vision a reality that's difficult to achieve, Canvas Art Factory states. Thankfully with PEP Home, you can style your home without the stress of breaking the bank.

South Africans ready to update their kitchens after watching homeware haul

Many netizens were impressed by the woman's kitchenware finds and flooded her post with positive comments and questions about it's where she bought the items.

nondumisomkhwebane commented:

"I’m convinced there's @PEP Home for the elite because I can never find such great stuff. My Pep home is meeeeh."

Geraldine Marais replied:

"How much for the sushi set and the turn table? which branch did you buy from? our Pep home doesn't have such nice things."

Mariska Top said:

"People have been sleeping on PEP!!!"

_andiswa responded:

"I want everything ."

NeoTranquility commented:

"You could even use the sushi set for other things...so nice."

the_mrsBooysen wrote:

"That turntable... Wow I'd also use it for a cake & cupcake stand. So cute."

Tiisetso Thandi Gama replied:

"I don’t need these. I don’t need these. I don’t need these ."

