This gorgeous Durban momfluencer shared a beautiful loungewear set she found at Pep for only R129

TikTok user @_justanothermanicmomday_ flaunted her gorgeous buy in a trending video

People thanked the mom for the plug, and she made it clear the Pep store had upped their game

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

If you are a mom, then you know comfort is key! This Durban momfluencer dropped a Pep plug that had fellow mamas running to their nearest Pep.

This beautiful mama flaunted her gorgeous Pep buy in a trending video. Image: (TikTok / @_justanothermanicmomday_)

Source: TikTok

Pep is definitely a store South African citizens are no longer scared to admit they buy from and actually love.

Durban momfluencer shares R129 Pep loungewear plug

TikTok user @_justanothermanicmomday_ shared a video showing a gorgeous loungewear set that she just bought from Pep. She got the beige set, and it looks super comfortable and trendy!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

This R129 set looks like she paid a lot more than that, and we love the plug! Take a look at this mom must have:

Mzansi women thank the mom for sharing the amazing find

People flocked to the comments to thank the woman for sharing this with them. Some were sad as they never seem to find such lucks at their local Pep stores.

Read some of the comments:

Claire Cornish Lomba shared:

“I love their pyjamas as well, currently sitting in a leopard print set “

Vrou_van_Samaria said:

“Why are these cute things never available when I go to Pep ”

Cupcakes showed gratitude:

“I am going to get this tomorrow...thanks for the plug ”

dru_Starkey loves the vibe:

“I love how cute you say mum pooch ”

Maria shared:

“I bought one for my daughter today ”

Pep deserves the hype, according to this mom

Briefly News contacted the beautiful mama to get her take on Pep and some of the stigmas the affordable store has had. She claims that the hype says it all; Pep is where it is at!

“Pep are going places! Somehow they have found a way to make aesthetically trending clothing and decor items that are dupes of many more expensive items, and they’ve managed to keep it at a price everyone can afford. I personally think that is amazing. Gone are the days when Pep was just seen as a cheaper place to shop. Now, people of all earning brackets rush to buy what they have because they’re that good. Even just seeing the #pephaul videos on TikTok, there are THOUSANDS and for a good reason! So whatever they are doing, it’s clearly working.”

Woman's budget-friendly pep haul stuns with impressive winter clothing discoveries, Mzansi can't get enough

In related news, Briefly News reported that a woman embarked on a fantastic PEP winter clothing haul, unearthing incredible finds to conquer the cold weather with style.

TikTok user @justacitygirl_ did a PEP winter clothing haul video that was remarkable. With a keen eye for fashion and an appreciation for great deals, she found cheap essentials for anyone's winter wardrobe.

She found everything at PEP, from cosy knit sweaters to trendy boots. The store's wide selection and affordable prices allowed her to explore various styles and experiment with new seasonal looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News